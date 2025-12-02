// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
26 C
Singapore
type here...
291 Serangoon Rd
Photo: Google Maps
BusinessProperty
1 min.Read

Reclaims Global to acquire freehold Serangoon building for S$38.8M

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Reclaims Global Limited announced on Monday (Dec 1) that it had signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Lasidon Holdings Pte Ltd, the owner of the freehold Serangoon Building at 291 Serangoon Road, for S$38.8 million.

The company, which focuses on construction and demolition waste recycling and excavation services, said it plans to redevelop the freehold commercial building to improve efficiency and increase net lettable area. It also intends to hold the property as an investment, expecting significant capital appreciation and rental income from tenants.

Reclaims Global executive director and CEO Tan Kok Huat said the freehold commercial property represents a strategic investment for the group, strengthening its long-term resilience and unlocking future growth opportunities.

The six-storey commercial building sits on the corner of Serangoon Road and Burmah Road and has about 35 metres of frontage along both roads, as reported by EdgeProp Singapore.

The first level is occupied by Komala Vilas Vegetarian Restaurant. The property also includes a basement car park and a gross floor area of 506.8 square metres (sq m).

See also  Asian markets rise as coronavirus concerns ease

The building is located in the Farrer Park area in District 8, within walking distance of Farrer Park MRT station on the North East Line. The station provides direct access to City Square Mall and is close to Farrer Park Hospital.

Nearby is the newly completed Piccadilly Grand condominium. /TISG

Read also: GIC more than doubles office space in move to Tokyo’s main financial district

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //