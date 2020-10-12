Rebel Wilson’s swimsuit selfie gets reaction from Jennifer Aniston

- Advertisement -

Australian actress Rebel Wilson’s latest swimsuit selfie has attracted attention from Jennifer Aniston. Rebel is now in a new relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The actress has been inspiring her fans with her impressive health transformation and she has been sharing some stunning photos of herself on social media. Recently the comedian posted on Instagram a gorgeous swimsuit snap taken on the beach. Rebel looked incredible in a black swimsuit and a printed kaftan as she posed on the sand in front of the beautiful backdrop of the clear blue sea.

Her photo garnered 100,000 likes from her followers, including Jennifer Aniston.

- Advertisement -

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: “Your year of health is inspiring me to step up my recovery game. Thank you for sharing and for showing the humour and fun,” while another wrote: “I hope you feel as amazing as you look. You’ve always been beautiful.” A third added: “You look great Rebel. You are changing before our eyes, just never ever lose your amazing funny side. I love your movies.”

Rebel recently revealed that she was embarking on a ‘year of health’ and that she is striving to make her health her top priority. In the past few months, she has lost 40lbs. At the beginning of September, she said she had a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently a few pounds away from achieving her goal weight. She was inspired to get fit after losing weight while filming the dance routines for the movie Cats.

The star has been documenting her journey on social media and shared that she is working hard to avoid temptation.

“When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she wrote on Instagram.

“8kg to go until I hit my goal – hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year.”

The comedian has been working with a personal trainer and she also goes hiking in the hills near her home.