Rafael Nadal waves final goodbye to ‘the most important tennis court’ of his tennis career

FRANCE: An emotional Rafael Nadal bid his final goodbye to the French Open during a tribute ceremony at Roland-Garros.

Nadal, who retired from tennis in November last year and was a 14-time champion, was honoured for his legacy in the tournament on the opening day of the 2025 season.

With this, Nadal expressed: “My infinite gratitude to the entire Roland-Garros team for giving me the opportunity.”

He added: “Without a doubt, the most important tennis court of my career. It’s been an incredible story that began back in 2004 when I came to Roland-Garros for the very first time. I could barely walk because of my foot injury, but I climbed to the top of the court on crutches. I looked and dreamed of coming back the following year to compete. In 2005, I was finally able to play here for the first time at 18…My first major experience was a match against my childhood friend Richard Gasquet. From that day on, I fully understood what Roland-Garros meant. I’ve experienced everything over these 20 years.”

Last year, Nadal was defeated in the first round by Alexander Zverev, which left people wondering if it would be his last appearance at the French Open. It turned out to be his match, but he did return to Roland-Garros one final time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the 2024 Olympics, he lost to Novak Djokovic in the second round of the singles but reached the doubles quarter-finals with Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal spoke to his former rivals, the French crowd, tournament staff, and his family at the ceremony in French, English, and Spanish. He also thanked everyone who supported him throughout his incredible journey on the red clay of Paris.

“I’ve had incredible rivals—Andy [Murray], Novak [Djokovic], Roger [Federer]—and of course, many others who pushed me to my physical and mental limits. Truly, nothing could have been as thrilling without these long-lasting rivalries that have driven all of us to improve every single day…Roland-Garros is unique. Not just because it’s a fundamental part of tennis history, but also because of all the people who work tirelessly with a smile to make this tournament what it is – unique,” the athlete declared.

In a social media post, Nadal also shared this memorable experience and said: “Merci @rolandgarros! I will never forget this amazing day! 🥺”

Netizens expressed their love and support in the comments and stated: “An honor to live this moment made by Roland Garros. Thank you for being here Rafa, thank you for reminding us all these beautiful memories. Forever grateful ❤️”, “This is how you do a tribute for The King!! We love you Rafa!! Thank you for everything you’ve done for Tennis. Forever a legend Forever Rafa 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡”, “Nadal: ❤️still the most competitive player in tennis History. Rafa teaches you how to fight respectfully 👑🎾” and “Thank you for so much Rafita! 🙌 The best tribute 👏(translated)”.