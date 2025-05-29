Rafael Nadal to be ‘excited’ to have a friendly match against iconic rival Roger Federer

- Advertisement -

Rafael Nadal would be delighted and excited about the idea of playing against his iconic rival, Roger Federer, in a friendly exhibition match, according to Rafael’s former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal.

Nadal and Federer had one of the most exciting rivalry matches in tennis history as they fought each other 40 times, including 14 Grand Slam matches. Their last official match was in 2019, in which Federer defeated Nadal in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Moreover, both athletes played several exhibition matches during their careers, especially while they were still playing on the tour. The last one was in 2020 in Cape Town, where they played in front of 51,954 people.

Federer then retired from professional tennis in 2022, and Nadal recently retired two years later in 2024.

Toni Nadal said that he believes that an exhibition match between the tennis stars will happen soon. He stated that fans might not have to wait long to see their tennis greats share the court once again.

“I imagine he would like to play an exhibition match with Federer soon, to give back a little of what tennis has given him and what tennis has meant to him,” Toni expressed.

Furthermore, Toni Nadal also admitted that it would be much more ‘special’ if Nadal and Federer had a chance to play against another long-time rival, Novak Djokovic. Recently, Djokovic defeated Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the French Open.

Toni Nadal also said, “It would be very special for people to see the three of them playing again. And yes, I think they’ll have to do something, because I suppose it will motivate people to see them play again in the future… I think I’ve been close enough to him to know him a little and know that he would be excited to play Federer.”

“Tennis has been a big part of his life; it has meant a lot to him, and you can’t just erase that from one day to the next,” he added.

When Toni was asked about when these matches might happen, he did not give an exact date. He stated: “After these months away from the courts, I think that at some point he will want to get back to training and feel that he is hitting the ball well… I am convinced that he will play again soon, quite soon.”

In this year’s French Open, Rafael Nadal was given a special tribute for his legendary contribution to the tournament. In a social media post, the athlete shared, “I don’t know where to start, because after playing on this court for the last 20 years, after enjoying, suffering, winning, losing, and most of all, after being moved every time I’ve had the chance to be here! (translated)”

Nadal added, “Roland-Garros is unique, not only because he is a fundamental part of the history of tennis, but also thanks to all the people who work there tirelessly, always with a smile, to make this tournament what it is: UNIQUE…. Thank you France 🇫🇷, thank you Paris! (translated)”

Netizens flooded Rafael Nadal’s social media with messages of admiration and appreciation following his emotional tribute at Roland-Garros. One wrote, “Thank you for everything, Rafa! You are legend not only in tennis but also in sports. You’re an inspiration on and off the court! A tribute to the height of the immense champion that you are.”

Another echoed the sentiment, “It’s a testament to how loved and adored Rafa is in the tennis world that his retirement continues to stir so many emotions. We love you Rafa. Thanks for the memories. And dear French People, pure class 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.”

In another social media post, Rafael Nadal posted a photo of himself with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray with the caption: “Thank you guys ☺️… From the bottom of my heart!”

Fans warmly embraced the moment. “Legends. The best rivalries! The finest gentlemen! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ How lucky we are to witness this era of tennis! 🎾” wrote one. Another added, “The greatest era of men’s tennis ❤️.”