Qatar is showing interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Qatar has now shown its intention to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Recently, the country’s Olympic committee announced that it is having “ongoing discussions” with the International Olympic Committee on the issue.

The QOC stated in a statement: “This move underscores the State of Qatar’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Olympic and Paralympic movements and its keen interest in playing an active role in the advancement of global sport.”

Moreover, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the president of the QOC and chair of the bid committee, also declared: “We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities… This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy.”

The president added: “Our objective goes beyond simply organising a successful event, we aim to deliver a global experience that reinforces the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and international collaboration.”

Qatar is not new to hosting international events. The country hosted the men’s football World Cup in 2022. However, Qatar as hosts for the Olympic and Paralympic Games may face special considerations due to its weather conditions. Holding the Summer Games in the intense heat of the Middle East might be a challenge. A shift might be needed in the event’s timeframe. For example, the 2022 World Cup took place in November and December instead of June and July as usual.

2026 Winter Olympics Updates

Recently, the medals for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games were officially unveiled to the public in Venice, which is one of the host regions for the Games. Presented by Olympian Valentina Marchei, who leads the Ambassador Programme for Milano Cortina 2026, the design of the medals represents the coming together of Milan and Cortina, and celebrates the spirit of victory. Each medal is made of two halves joined by the Olympic and Paralympic values to represent the athlete’s journey and honours everyone who stood by their side along the way.

Raffaella Paniè, the Brand, Identity and Look of the Games Director for Milano Cortina 2026, declared that the medals embody “the determination and passion of the world’s greatest athletes, but also Olympic and Paralympic spirit.”

The medals will be sustainable, made by the Italian State Mint and Polygraphic Institute (IPZS). The institute will be using recycled metal from their production waste and shape it in eco-friendly furnaces that work on renewable energy.

