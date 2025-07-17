Medals for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics unveiled

MILAN/CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, ITALY: The medals for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Winter Games were officially unveiled on Tuesday (July 15). The event took place in Venice, which is one of the host regions for the Games. The medals were presented by Olympian Valentina Marchei, who leads the Ambassador Programme for Milano Cortina 2026.

The design of the medals shows emotion and teamwork. It represents the coming together of Milan and Cortina, and celebrates the spirit of victory and the effort needed to be a winner. Each medal is made of two halves joined by the Olympic and Paralympic values, and this represents the athlete’s journey and honours everyone who stood by their side along the way.

The medals will be made by the Italian State Mint and Polygraphic Institute (IPZS). They will use recycled metal from their production waste and shape it in eco-friendly furnaces that work on renewable energy. Furthermore, the packaging will use Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified materials and very little plastic, making the whole process of making these medals more sustainable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina2026)



According to Raffaella Paniè, the Brand, Identity and Look of the Games Director for Milano Cortina 2026, the design of the medals embodies “the determination and passion of the world’s greatest athletes, but also Olympic and Paralympic spirit.”

Paniè added: “We conceived a medal that represents purity and a return to essence. With our medals, we celebrate the strength found in difference: two unique halves that join through the Olympic and Paralympic symbols to deliver a bold and unified message. This concept is also reflected in the surfaces of the medals, where two textures meet and begin a story written not only by the athletes but also by those who supported them: coaches, teammates, family members, and fans.”

Moreover, Paolo Perrone, the president of IPZS, declared: “The medals we have created to celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games represent the mastery and excellence of Italian design. Each one is a unique piece, the result of craftsmanship and innovation… The Milano Cortina 2026 medals place the athlete at the centre of the story, expressing the universality of sport, the struggle, and the emotion of victory.”

On social media, the official account of Milan-Cortina 2026 shared: “THE MEDALS OF MILANO CORTINA 2026 🥇 🥈 🥉​Celebrating unity, embodying excellence, with an essential Italian design and crafted by IPZS. First reaction?​”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina2026)



Netizens commented on the post to share their reactions. Some liked the simplicity of the design and stated: “What to say. She is on point 🔥(translated)” and “Simplicity 😍 I really like them, they’re beautiful (translated).”

However, some netizens expected more. One commented: “Too simple design and I will definitely miss some of the unique designs of the Olympic medals! 😢😍 🥉” Another remarked: “Too simple, I definitely expected more 👎🏻 (translated).”