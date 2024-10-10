AUSTRALIA: The situation got a little bit out of hand on board a Qantas flight heading for Tokyo when an R-rated film started playing on all the screens on the plane.

According to a CNN report, passengers on the Sydney to Tokyo flight could not select movies individually due to a technical glitch with the inflight entertainment system.

Qantas issued a statement stating, “Our crew members had a limited list of movies that they were able to play across all screens on the aircraft and based on the request from a number of passengers, a particular movie was selected for the entire flight.”

Airline apologizes for showing R-rated film on every screen during flight – National | https://t.co/0dhfnE3pJu https://t.co/cyUeJEB0sB — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) October 8, 2024

Though the film’s name was not mentioned, according to social media posts, the film was Daddio.

The movie, which was released in 2023, has risqué and lewd scenes as well as obscene language and some graphic undressing scenes, which makes it completely unsuitable. Daddio stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn and is rated R by the US Motion Pictures Association.

One Reddit user said the film had a lot of inappropriate content – “the kind where you could literally read the texts on screen without needing headphones.

It took almost an hour of this before they switched to a more kid-friendly movie, but it was super uncomfortable for everyone, especially with families and kids onboard.”

Qantas reported that flight attendants tried to fix the screens for travellers who did not want to watch the movie, but once they realized it was impossible, they switched to a family-friendly film.

The cabin crew also apologized to passengers for the mishap.

“The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologise to customers for this experience.

All screens were changed to a family-friendly movie for the rest of the flight, which is our standard practice for the rare cases where individual movie selection isn’t possible. We are reviewing how the movie was selected,” said a Qantas representative.

One can say the damage is already done, and when it comes to children, airlines need to take note of the shock factor and that these types of situations cannot be undone.