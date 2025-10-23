// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 23, 2025
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Python causes stir after slithering onto bus in Woodlands

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A python caused quite a commotion in Woodlands earlier this week after it was found on a public bus, prompting a rescue operation that stretched over two days.

According to SMRT, the incident took place on Tuesday (Oct 21) at around 9.05pm. The bus captain of Service 901M was driving along Woodlands Avenue 1 when he spotted the reptile on board.

SMRT said that the bus captain immediately called the Bus Operations Control Centre for assistance and safely transferred all ten passengers to another bus to continue their journey.”

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) was alerted to the incident that same evening. Co-CEO Mr Kalaivanan said that the ACRES Wildlife Rescue Team responded to a report about a snake sighted on the public bus.

“Wildlife rescue teams arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough search of the bus but were unable to locate the python,” said Mr Kalaivanan.

The search resumed the following morning (Oct 22) after ACRES received another report that the python had reappeared. This time, rescuers found the snake hiding under a back seat.

“The python was rescued safely and humanely and released back into its natural habitat where it belongs,” Mr Kalaivanan said, adding that it was identified as a juvenile reticulated python.

Mr Kalaivanan explained that snakes, including reticulated pythons, are naturally shy animals that tend to avoid human contact. “They are often misunderstood, but they actually play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance and keeping rodent populations in check,” he said.

He suggested that the python might have entered the bus through a gap while seeking warmth.

Mr Kalaivanan also reminded members of the public that sightings of wild animals in urban areas are not uncommon. “If you encounter a snake or any wild animal in danger, you should remain calm, keep a safe distance, inform the bus driver, and call the Animal Care Research Society Wildlife Rescue Team hotline at 9783 7782 for assistance,” he advised.

