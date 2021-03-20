Home News In the Hood Python attempts to swallow Jurong West community cat

Python attempts to swallow Jurong West community cat

Don't let your cats roam, says netizen

Photo: FB screengrab/Siau Li Chao

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to warn others about letting their cats roam outside after spotting a python swallowing a Jurong West community cat.

On Thursday (Mar 18), Facebook user Siau Li Chao shared a video and photo of a python swallowing a black cat, sparking a call from the individual for pet owners to avoid giving their cats freedom to roam.

“Stop abandonment of cats, do not let your pet cats roam,” said Ms Siau. She added that it was not freedom being given to the poor cats. “It’s death, injuries and fear that you inflict on them.”

She attached a video taken by a cleaner of a python consuming a black cat. According to the post, the incident happened on Mar 16 at Jurong West.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Siau Li Chao

Furthermore, the python decided to spit out the cat leaving the carcass behind. “No idea where it (python) is now,” added Ms Siau.

Photo: FB screengrab/Siau Li Chao

She urged residents in the area to help look out for other community cats as the python has gone off. Ms Siau included the National Parks Board (NParks) and Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) contact details for reference.

In a separate incident on Jan 2021, a woman was devastated to see a python wrapped around their pet dog near their Holland Link residence. ACRES was alerted for assistance. It took three rescuers two-and-a-half hours to dig out the python as it had gotten itself stuck in a hole./TISG

Read related: Woman finds 3m-long python swallowing pet dog near Holland Link apartment

Woman finds 3m-long python swallowing pet dog near Holland Link apartment

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Indian composer takes credit for ‘Count on me India’ song, even sold the copyright and lyrics to others

Update: Count on Me, Singapore composer Hugh Harrison has finally spoken up. The Indian composer Joey Mendoza said he had never heard Count on Me, Singapore though his own song I Can Achieve sounds just like the Singapore song. Mendoza said he...
View Post
COVID 19

PM Lee says Gov’t mistaken in not being upfront with TraceTogether

Singapore—“I think we made a mistake,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said to Ms Karishma Vaswani in a BBC interview aired over the weekend, with regard to the Government not having been upfront concerning the data from the TraceTogether platforms. While Ms...
View Post
Featured News

Indian teacher takes down from YouTube altered version of ‘Count on Me, Singapore’

Singapore— It’s a song that has been in the middle of a bit of a firestorm recently. Many were shocked, even dismayed, to discover that a version of Count on Me Singapore, a National Day song, has been used as a patriotic...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent