Python attempts to swallow Jurong West community cat

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to warn others about letting their cats roam outside after spotting a python swallowing a Jurong West community cat.

On Thursday (Mar 18), Facebook user Siau Li Chao shared a video and photo of a python swallowing a black cat, sparking a call from the individual for pet owners to avoid giving their cats freedom to roam.

“Stop abandonment of cats, do not let your pet cats roam,” said Ms Siau. She added that it was not freedom being given to the poor cats. “It’s death, injuries and fear that you inflict on them.”

She attached a video taken by a cleaner of a python consuming a black cat. According to the post, the incident happened on Mar 16 at Jurong West.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the python decided to spit out the cat leaving the carcass behind. “No idea where it (python) is now,” added Ms Siau.

She urged residents in the area to help look out for other community cats as the python has gone off. Ms Siau included the National Parks Board (NParks) and Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) contact details for reference.

In a separate incident on Jan 2021, a woman was devastated to see a python wrapped around their pet dog near their Holland Link residence. ACRES was alerted for assistance. It took three rescuers two-and-a-half hours to dig out the python as it had gotten itself stuck in a hole./TISG

Read related: Woman finds 3m-long python swallowing pet dog near Holland Link apartment

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg