‘Punishments should be more severe’—Netizens express outrage when a car ran a red light, almost hitting pedestrians

SINGAPORE: A viral video from Sep 21 has been making the rounds on Facebook, showing a near-miss that could have ended in disaster at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4. What appeared to be a Honda Freed was caught on camera failing to stop at a red light, narrowly avoiding two pedestrians who were lawfully crossing the road.

The clip showed the pedestrians crossing the road when the car sped forward despite the red light. The two stopped abruptly and spread their arms wide in disbelief, as if saying, “What just happened?” After that, they looked around in outrage, clearly shaken by how close they came to being hit during what should have been a safe and ordinary crossing.

Netizens weigh in with outrage

The video has sparked fury among online users, many calling for harsher punishments to rein in such reckless driving. One netizen bluntly declared, “Punishment for blatant acts like this must be more severe to serve as deterrence. Suspension of licence for up to three months on top of heavy fines and points deduction.” The comment echoes a common frustration: current penalties don’t always feel like enough to stop errant drivers from repeating such behaviour.

Others took a more practical angle, suggesting physical road measures. “LTA needs to build a hump to stop this incident from happening again. Some drivers don’t pay much attention when they are driving. The hump will wake them up.” The suggestion highlights how some feel that infrastructure, not just enforcement, should play a role in curbing recklessness.

Calls for enforcement were also numerous, with commenters saying that the video should reach the authorities. “TP, charge him and fine him!” and “The cam car should submit the video to the TP” reflect the demand for immediate accountability. Singapore’s roads are among the safest in the world, but only if offenders are swiftly identified and dealt with.

Not everyone was convinced that harsher rules alone would solve the problem. One user dryly noted, “No matter how many laws you impose, it’s not gonna get idiots off the road. Maybe start actually enforcing the laws we have.” The comment on Facebook highlights a deeper frustration felt by many motorists: laws already exist, but if enforcement doesn’t keep up with the rising problem, reckless drivers will continue to test the limits.

Beyond the viral clip

This incident is more than just a viral clip circulating on Facebook; it reflects a larger issue that affects everyone who uses Singapore’s roads. A red light is one of the clearest signals on the road, yet this driver’s disregard could have led to the loss of two innocent lives. That is unacceptable, and the people online are right to express their discontent.

This time, the pedestrians walked away unharmed, though visibly outraged. But the video serves as a harsh reminder: one driver’s impatience is all it takes for someone else’s life to be permanently altered.

Read also: ‘Every driver’s worst nightmare’—Schoolboy dashing across the road to catch bus almost gets hit, prompting netizens to reprimand and chastise him