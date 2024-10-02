SINGAPORE: Singapore’s national water agency, PUB, has announced plans to expand the capacity of the Tuas NEWater Factory (TNF) to 75 million gallons per day (mgd), an increase from its current production capacity of 25 mgd.

This move will help bolster Singapore’s water sustainability efforts, with the upgraded facility producing enough recycled water to fill approximately 136 Olympic-sized swimming pools daily.

The expansion is part of PUB’s broader strategy to increase water resilience and reduce reliance on natural water sources. The agency plans to launch a construction tender for the project later this year.

The Tuas NEWater Factory will also be integrated with the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant, a major infrastructure project currently under construction.

Once completed, the combined facilities will enhance Singapore’s ability to treat and recycle water more efficiently, contributing to a more sustainable and robust water supply system.

NEWater is a core component of Singapore’s water management strategy, with the highly purified reclaimed water used for industrial and potable purposes. Expanding the TNF’s capacity will further support the city-state’s long-term water security goals.

The expansion project’s construction timeline and projected completion date have yet to be disclosed. However, this development signifies another step in Singapore’s ongoing commitment to water sustainability and resource management.