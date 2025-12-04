PSA: Multiple bus services to skip Temasek Avenue stop on Dec 3 to 4 due to event road closures

SINGAPORE: Several bus services will temporarily skip a stop in the Marina Centre area due to lane and road closures for an event near The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore.

From 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 4, 2025, buses will not call at the stop “Opp The Ritz-Carlton” (02171) along Temasek Avenue.

The affected services are: 36, 70M, 97, 97e, 106, 111, 133, 502, 518, 666, 671, 672, 673, 675, 676, 677, 678, and 857.

Diversions will be put in place throughout the road closure period. Normal service will resume once the event concludes. Commuters who usually board or alight at this stop are advised to plan ahead and use nearby alternative stops.

For more details, you may check the LTA poster below.

