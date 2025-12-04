// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Photo: SBS Transit Website
PSA: Multiple bus services to skip Temasek Avenue stop on Dec 3 to 4 due to event road closures

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Several bus services will temporarily skip a stop in the Marina Centre area due to lane and road closures for an event near The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore.

From 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec 3, 2025, until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec 4, 2025, buses will not call at the stop “Opp The Ritz-Carlton” (02171) along Temasek Avenue.

The affected services are: 36, 70M, 97, 97e, 106, 111, 133, 502, 518, 666, 671, 672, 673, 675, 676, 677, 678, and 857.

Diversions will be put in place throughout the road closure period. Normal service will resume once the event concludes. Commuters who usually board or alight at this stop are advised to plan ahead and use nearby alternative stops.

For more details, you may check the LTA poster below.

IMG 1116
Photo: Facebook / SBS Transit Ltd

