Property giant CDL is the only Singapore-headquartered company among the world’s 100 most sustainable companies in 2025

SINGAPORE: Property giant City Developments Limited (CDL) ranked 77th among the world’s 100 most sustainable companies in 2025 and was the only Singapore-headquartered company listed, according to TIME and data firm Statista.

CDL earned a sustainability score of 73.79, placing it alongside the only other real estate companies on the list—France’s Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (74.81), the US’ CBRE (73.49), and Belgium’s WDP (72.72).

The top five ranked firms this year include France’s Schneider Electric, Spain’s Telefónica, Australia’s Brambles, Switzerland’s Temenos, and Italy’s Moncler.

Over 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies were assessed using their 2023 performance data—the most recent year for which complete data are available—based on factors such as revenue, market capitalisation, and public prominence.

According to Time, the list was narrowed down to the top 500 companies through a “rigorous 4-step methodology” and more than 20 key data points: excluding non-sustainable businesses, assessing companies’ sustainability ratings and commitments, evaluating the availability and quality of their sustainability reports, and reviewing their environmental and social Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reports.

Singapore Business Review reported that CDL has been focusing on low-carbon construction, energy-efficient buildings, and climate risk disclosures, in line with Singapore’s Green Plan 2030. /TISG

