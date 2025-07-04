Singapore among top market choices for high-net-worth investors globally

SINGAPORE: Singapore joined the United States and Hong Kong among the most preferred markets for global high-net-worth individuals looking to open overseas investment accounts, according to HSBC’s Affluent Investor Snapshot 2025.

The report surveyed 10,797 affluent investors across 12 markets, including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, mainland China, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US). Of the total, 701 affluent investors surveyed were from Singapore. All respondents had between US$100,000 (S$127,433) and US$2 million (S$2.55 million) in investable assets.

HSBC’s report highlighted that, on average, affluent investors in Singapore allocate the largest share of their assets to cash (24%), though this was 4 percentage points lower than last year. This is followed by equities (18%) and bonds (17%). Meanwhile, allocations to gold, cryptocurrency, and real-estate investment trusts (REITs) each rose by 2 percentage points over the past 12 months.

The report also found that investors in Singapore feel less confident than their global peers due to the rising cost of living (82%) and ongoing global uncertainty (80%).

When asked about financial goals, 47% said they were saving for vacation or leisure, another 47% said they were preparing for retirement, while 46% also said they’re trying to gain wealth for financial security. HSBC noted that Singapore investors believe the average amount needed for a secure and comfortable retirement is US$1.39 million (S$1.77 million).

Currently, the top financial products that Singapore investors are allocating their assets to – after setting aside cash — are stocks (45%), time deposits (34%), and REITs (33%).

Looking ahead, 47% plan to invest in managed products, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (28%), while 35% are considering managed solutions, such as multi-asset strategies (20%), over the next 12 months.

Notably, half of Singapore’s affluent investors said they plan to invest internationally within the next 12 months, mainly targeting the US, mainland China, and other Asia-Pacific markets.

At the moment, investors prefer to get their information through social platforms (42%), bank digital channels (34%), and search engines (31%). When it comes to investment guidance, 65% said they rely on wealth/financial specialists/bank relationship managers, while 28% said they trust stockbrokers. /TISG

Read also: Singapore to see over 50% drop in millionaire migrants in 2025 but still ranks among top destinations