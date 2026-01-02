// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 2, 2026
27.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: LinkedIn screengrab
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Prominent NUS professor loses job over misconduct allegations

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan, a molecular imaging and nanomedicine expert with the National University of Singapore (NUS), has been dismissed. NUS confirmed the termination of Dr Chen due to violations of the university’s code of conduct for its staff to the South China Morning Post last week.

The dismissal came after a female PhD candidate accused the professor of several instances of physical and verbal misconduct in the first half of 2025.

Dr Chen has denied the allegations and announced that he plans on filing an appeal.

Who is Shawn Chen Xiaoyuan?

Dr Chen, 50, held appointments in the engineering and medical schools of NUS. Originally from Taixing, Jiangsu province, he is an alumnus of Nanjing University and the University of Idaho, where he earned his doctorate in chemistry in 1999.

Prior to joining NUS in 2020, he was an Assistant Professor at Stanford University and then a senior investigator and lab chief at the US National Institutes of Health.

See also  Researchers from NUS develop AI to 'read' people's minds through brain scans

Dr Chen published over 850 peer-reviewed papers and is the founding editor of the journal “Theranostics.” Among other distinctions, he has served as president of the Chinese-American Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging and the Chinese American Society of Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology.

The accusations against Dr Chen

The student in question had joined Dr Chen’s lab in March 2024. She filed a complaint against him on June 25, 2025, saying that his behaviour toward her that lasted over several months had been inappropriate and caused her to become offended, uncomfortable, and mentally distressed.

NUS then launched an investigation and hearing, which resulted in Dr Chen’s termination.

The student, who also took to social media to air her allegations, has been transferred to another lab at NUS.

SCMP reported that the university responded to her post in an email, writing, “The various instances of physical contact over several months were unsolicited and unwanted, causing you discomfort, offence, and distress. The university concluded that termination of his employment was appropriate.”

See also  Amidst sexual misconduct furore, one forum gives Nicholas Lim support while Monica Baey is maligned

Dr Chen’s response

Immediately after his dismissal was announced, Dr Chen said that he would appeal the termination of his tenure.

“I deny the complainant’s allegations, and I am unable to comment further because I intend to pursue the appeals process and my legal remedies,” SCMP quotes him as saying.

Moreover, a group calling itself “Chen Xiaoyuan Team” has posted on Chinese social media, also denying the student’s accusations and making allegations about her behaviour, calling into question her professionalism. /TISG

Read also: 4th NUS professor fired over inappropriate behaviour (sexual misconduct) in 18 months, Netizens ask ‘Why NUS so many cases?’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung heads to China amid rising regional tensions

BEIJING: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will head...
International

US calls on China to step back as Taiwan drills raise tensions

UNITED STATES: The United States has urged China to...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

© The Independent Singapore

// //