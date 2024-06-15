SINGAPORE: Singaporean netizens recently sparked an online discussion about the working conditions at Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). This conversation began with a post on social media asking, “Why are local SMEs horrible places to work at?”

Responses highlighted a range of issues, but the common denominator was profit-focused or power-hungry bosses making SMEs a tough place to work at.

One user noted, “In an SME, one person or family holds absolute power and doesn’t have to answer to anyone. In a position of such power, I guess it’s human nature for some to turn into control freaks.”

Several netizens also argued that many SME owners are primarily profit-focused, often at the expense of their employees’ well-being. One commenter said, “Those who leave their industry to start their own business are usually the most money-minded, profit-focused individuals.“

The lack of regulatory oversight and worker protection in SMEs was another major concern. One user suggested that Singaporean labour laws might not provide enough safeguards for employees, allowing poor workplace practices to persist.

This point was echoed by another commenter who noted a widespread “I suffered so you must also suffer” mindset in local business culture.

The operational dynamics within SMEs were also criticised by the majority. Many commenters described situations where bosses viewed their employees merely as costs rather than valuable contributors. Such attitudes often lead to excessive workloads and a lack of concern for employee welfare.

One user shared, “SME bosses expect employees to put in the same effort as them without tripling the salary.”

Despite these criticisms, some shared positive experiences with more compassionate SME owners.

One user recounted working for a boss who valued employee contributions beyond mere productivity, creating a more supportive workplace.

He shared, “I was lucky that I met a really nice SME boss that I used to work part time for, very relaxed at work and never a need to perform like crazy. He emphasised that it’s a small operation so there is some expectation to keep the place up.”

Meanwhile, some commenters noted that younger SME owners, especially those taking over family businesses, might bring progressive changes. These younger leaders often introduce flexible working hours and technological innovations. However, they face challenges in offering competitive benefits due to limited resources.

One commenter observed, “Younger owners are more open to modern ways of work, but they still struggle to compete with larger companies.”

One noted a possibly reassuring thought, stating, “It’s not unique to Singapore – small businesses anywhere in the world have the same reputation.” Although Singaporeans are not alone in their complaints, which might offer some solace, it is also disheartening that SMEs worldwide share these issues.

While there are significant criticisms about power dynamics, profit motives, and worker exploitation, there are still rare examples of SMEs striving to create positive and inclusive workplaces. /TISG