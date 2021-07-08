Pritam Singh poses for a photo with an ‘adorable’ neighbourhood cat

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After two “long” days in Parliament, Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh was back on the ground again on Wednesday (July 7) with house visits.

Mr Singh does not always post photos on social media of his house visits but may have not been able to resist uploading one with a friendly, fluffy, (and dare we say well-behaved) pet cat.

The WP head wrote in a July 7 Facebook post that he visited Block 608 again, as he and a team of volunteers had been there on July 1. Complimenting “a quite superbly upkept mini-community garden” in the senior citizen corner at the block, he added that “the curry tree’s leaves in particular commonly find their way into the home-cooked curries of many a resident living in the neighbourhood.”

Mr Singh also highlighted the “family feel” of the block, attributing this to the friendliness of the seniors who live there.

But he seemed to take special delight in “Kyo” the cat of a resident, Mr Rahim.

The L.O wrote that he “took a particular interest in “Kyo”… who I would like to believe, took an interest in me too! What an adorable fellow!”

Many netizens were nearly as tickled as Mr Singh was.

One wrote that he “may be the first MP to be photographed carrying a flat owner’s pet.”

Others opined that the feline gave its approval to the LO.

Some joked about whether or not the cat has applied to be a member of the Workers’ Party.

But the WP head certainly won the hearts of cat lovers in Singapore!

/TISG

