Pritam Singh at 44: Luck is key to success and it’s all downhill after this

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh believes in luck and knows that, at the age of 44, according to some, he is at the peak of his career.

Speaking at the Yale-NUS 2021 graduation ceremony held online on Monday (May 17), Mr Singh said: “Some say that a person is at their peak at the age of 44. They are old enough to have gained some wisdom but yet young enough to enjoy health, vitality and the energy to get things done.

“I am 44 now, and I am grateful to be here today to speak to you, because after this, it’s all downhill,” he said, poking fun at his age.

The four key factor for success, he told the graduating students, are experience, personal relationships, attitude and adaptability, and luck.

- Advertisement -

He shared his experience of studying history at the National University of Singapore (NUS) before taking law at the Singapore Management University (SMU), noting that it had helped him understand people better and grow as a person before learning a profession. While he might have taken law if he had better A level results, he felt that his journey showed him how perceived failures in life can eventually enrich and reward someone.

He also noted that opportunities and obstacles are unpredictable.

“I did not plan to be secretary-general of the Workers’ Party, nor did I scheme and plot my way to be Leader of the Opposition. Neither was it my life’s goal to be sued jointly and severally for S$33 million,” he said.

He was referring to the lawsuit filed against him and other Workers’ Party leaders, including former party chief Low Thia Khiang and party chair Sylvia Lim, by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council over S$33 million in payments made to the town council’s managing agent.

Mr Singh said: “I have taken it as it comes and I intend to, as the cliché goes, keep calm and carry on.

“I encourage you to do so, too. Do constantly self-reflect and ask yourself what difference are you making,” he advised the graduating students.

The students thanked him for his speech. Other netizens also expressed their appreciation that a member of the opposition was invited to speak at the ceremony.

Some also noted that 44 is not too old an age. A 67-year-old commenter praised the MP for the “excellent points” he made.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg