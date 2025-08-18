Primary 3 students suspended after bullying and threats to classmate and her mum

SINGAPORE: After a woman’s Facebook post detailing the bullying her daughter received, as well as the death threats to herself, the three Primary 3 school students who were allegedly responsible were suspended.

The children all attend Sengkang Green Primary School.

The mum, Ni Yin, wrote in a post on Aug 14 that her nine-year-old daughter, a recipient of government scholarships, had told her she no longer wanted to go to school because she had been “persistently bullied” by three of her male classmates for six months. Not only was the young girl reportedly on the receiving end of insults and racial slurs, but her stationery was also damaged and her homework erased.

Ms Yin added that her daughter had also been physically assaulted, and while this was reported to her teachers, nothing had been done to protect her.

On Jul 26, after her family submitted a written complaint regarding the bullying to the school, Ms Yin began to receive harassing calls and messages, and she added a recording of one such message along with her post.

A child’s voice can be heard saying, “I might dissect her… I might dissect her into pieces like you. So which one do you want me to do? Dissect her? Or end her life in school? Choose one. Either don’t want one, I will kill you instead and your husband.”

Ms Yin alleged that this came from one of the boys involved. The family then filed a police report, as well as informed the Ministry of Education (MOE) and their representative in Parliament “to ensure the matter received urgent attention.”

However, in the days that followed, the young girl allegedly continued to be assaulted and stopped going to school for several days. Her mum added that she is receiving professional psychological support.

On Sunday (Aug 17), CNA quoted Sengkang Green Primary School as saying the three alleged bullies have been suspended, and because of the severity of the occurrence, further disciplinary consequences are being reviewed by the school. Caning could be included in the wake of the police investigation.

However, the school also said, “In the course of the school’s investigations, we found that the affected student had also engaged in hurtful behaviours. This, too, will be addressed to ensure the students continue to learn the values of respect and responsibility.”

In another Facebook post dated Aug 16, Ms Yin addressed statements made by the school in media reports earlier that day, saying she was shocked at the claim that her daughter had also behaved inappropriately.

“At a time when the School should be addressing the bullying crisis, it chose instead to tell the media that ‘my daughter also misbehaved’ and would be dealt with. Such a statement deeply harms the victim, diverts public attention, and shifts blame onto the child.”

Among other clarifications, Ms Yin also said that contrary to reports that they’ve received a “Return-to-School Safety Plan,” she has “yet to receive any effective reply or suggestions” for when her daughter goes back to school. /TISG

