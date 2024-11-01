The price difference between 4-room and 5-room HDB resale flats has been shrinking significantly, according to real estate firm OrangeTee.

The firm told Singapore Business Review that while both flat types have seen substantial price increases, 4-room flats have been appreciating at a much faster pace, reshaping the housing market in Singapore.

In the third quarter of 2024, average resale prices for 4-room HDB flats surged by 3.5% year-on-year, a notable acceleration compared to the 1.4% growth recorded for 5-room flats over the same period. Over a four-year span, from Q3 2020 to Q3 2024, 4-room flat prices soared by 43.3%, jumping from $445,472 to $638,566.

In contrast, 5-room flats saw a slower growth of 37.1%, with prices rising from $535,462 to $734,126.

The accelerated price increase for 4-room flats has shrunk the price gap between 4- and 5-room units to a record low.

OrangeTee told SBR that the difference between average resale prices of the two flat types now stands at just 15%, the narrowest margin on record. This trend has been bolstered by a notable spike in high-value transactions for 4-room flats, as more of these units fetch prices exceeding $900,000.

From January to September 2024, 687 4-room flats were sold for $900,000 or more, surpassing the number of 5-room flats (591 units) and executive units (477) sold at this price level.

This is a significant shift compared to five years ago, when only 44 4-room flats achieved this price threshold, while 5-room flats led in high-value sales with 153 units, followed by 45 executive flats.

The trend has also extended to the million-dollar segment, where 4-room flats have seen a “substantial surge.”

Between January and September 2022, only 9% of all million-dollar resale flats sold were 4-room units, representing just 25 transactions. In contrast, for the same period in 2024, 4-room flats made up 33.9% of all million-dollar transactions, amounting to 254 units. This sharp increase highlights a changing preference among buyers, who are now willing to pay premium prices for smaller HDB flats.

Real estate experts attribute this shift to multiple factors, including evolving buyer preferences and affordability concerns as home prices rise.