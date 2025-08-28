// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 28, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Singapore News
2 min.Read

President Tharman applauded for taking Scoot flight home from Ipoh

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a world where the rich and influential regularly flaunt their wealth and power, it’s no surprise that many consider Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be a breath of fresh air.

Case in point, when the President flew earlier this week from Ipoh, Malaysia, back to Singapore, he took a regular Scoot flight. Scoot is the budget-friendly subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

On Tuesday (Aug 26), he was the last passenger to board a Scoot flight which departed from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh at 5:25 p.m. According to a report in Sin Chew Daily, passengers took their phones out to take photos of Mr Tharman as he boarded.

The President was recognised by a number of Singaporeans who were seated at the back of the plane, and when they broke out into applause, he smiled and waved at them.

Reports say that he had also taken a Scoot flight from Singapore to Ipoh the previous day.

See also  For $30, Malaysian man lets you beat him up so you can look like a "hero" in front of your girlfriend or wife

Netizens commenting on the news of Mr Tharman’s low-budget travels were full of praise for him.

“Our people’s president,” one beamed, while another called him the “Most down-to-earth President.”

“That’s the Singapore leadership. No wasteful spending,” a Facebook user chimed in.

For one, it was “All the more reason to love him!”

On Tuesday evening, the President penned a social media post to thank the Sultan of Perak, His Royal Highness Sultan Dr Nazrin Shah, for his visit.

“We came together as Chancellors of the Universiti Malaya (UM) and NUS respectively, as the two universities held their golf tournament (a feature since 1968) and a joint seminar.

“We have known each other for some years, but relationships are only deepened through regular contact. Sultan Nazrin Shah and the HRH Tuanku Zara Salim hosted my wife and I and the NUS delegation most graciously. Needless to say, with exquisite Ipoh cuisine including hawker stall favourites along the way!” he wrote, adding that the ties between faculty and students are growing once again.

See also  Scoot flight on its way to Hong Kong turned back 30 minutes before landing

“Both sides can only benefit, not just in learning but through friendships that matter for the years ahead,” wrote President Tharman.

Travelling via Scoot appears to be quite the thing among Singapore’s high officials, as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also flew with the carrier last November from Vientiane, Laos, back to Singapore after attending the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

/TISG

Read also: “This is how respect is earned” — Singapore PM Lawrence Wong praised by Indian billionaire Harsh Goenka for taking budget airline Scoot

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

S Iswaran’s daughter is no longer a Singapore citizen

SINGAPORE: According to the Aug 22 edition of the...

Hidden in plain cans: ICA foils bid to smuggle 4,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers stopped...

ERP rates in 5 locations raised by S$1 starting Sep 1

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced an...

‘My landlord asked me to log in to my Singpass so she can take my CDC voucher’ — Tenant asks, ‘Can meh?’ Does it...

SINGAPORE: 25-year-old Singaporean Isabelle Quek got something far more...

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore