// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 13, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
2 min.Read

Preschool teacher accused of abusing a 18-month-old girl pleaded not guilty after allegedly lifting and throwing her to the ground, father broke down in tears

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A father’s nightmare turned into a reality when a preschool teacher who allegedly abused his 18-month-old daughter, who lifted her up and threw her on the ground, pleaded not guilty. With this, the father broke down into tears during his court testimony, declaring that his previously cheerful daughter cried and refused to go to school, and that he was only informed later on that she had been abused.

The 30-year-old victim was initially charged with violating the Child and Youth Act, alleging that she lifted the girl up and slammed her to the ground. More so, she also suspectedly pushed her shoulder, causing the child to fall backward and sit on the ground. However, the suspect pleaded not guilty. To protect the child, the judge ordered the media to not report any information that would reveal the young girl’s identity.

Case details

According to Shin Min Daily News, the father testified in court that his daughter had just moved up from the preschool class to the kindergarten class in May 2024. About three weeks later, his wife received a call from the kindergarten principal, stating that their daughter had been abused and asked them to come to the kindergarten for a meeting and to watch the footage captured by CCTV. Furthermore, the principal also asked the couple to check their daughter’s chest and head for injuries.

See also  Singaporeans react to huge congestion at the NEL last week

When they saw the CCTV footage, they saw that his daughter was being dragged by the suspect and was unable to move due to restraint. It was seen that the suspect threw his daughter to the ground, causing her to appear to have an emotional breakdown.

The father admitted that since the incident, her child’s behavior changed. Her  daughter would cry loudly when she knew she was going to school, and for several weeks, she would also cry uncontrollably at night when she heard it was time to go to sleep—she kept on clinging to her schoolbag and refusing to go to sleep.

At first, he thought that his child was just anxious because she had just transferred to kindergarten and she was still adapting to the new environment. He did not expect that the real reason was that his daughter was being abused.

Additionally, the father stated that when the suspect took a sick leave, his daughter’s mood improved when she went to school. But after the suspect returned to school, his daughter’s demeanor changed once again.

See also  Netizens suggest employers be penalised for contacting workers on leave to avoid burnout

During cross-examination, the lawyer pointed out that on the day of the incident, the suspect sent text messages in a group chat and stated information about the girl’s behavior at the preschool. The suspect said that the girl cried and vomited at school, and it showed that the defendant cared about the girl. However, the child’s father disagreed, saying that if the suspect truly cared about the girl, the teacher should have asked his wife to check on her for injuries, instead of only learning from the kindergarten three weeks later and then having to check for injuries.

Other related news

In similar news related to child abuse, there was a report where a 33-year-old Indonesian maid was sent to jail for abusing a 15-month-old child, including pulling his hair, pinching his face, kicking his head, and throwing him.

She pleaded guilty to three charges of intentional assault and was sentenced to 22 weeks’ imprisonment.

See also  "What do you do for your birthday alone in Singapore?" — Netizen looks to Singaporeans to feel less lonely on his 25th birthday

Read more about the story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

SingaPaw Air: Singapore’s first airline offering luxury flights for pets

SINGAPORE: SingaPaw Air, described as Singapore’s first airline dedicated...
In the Hood

Vehicle suddenly caught fire under train tracks, trains had no choice but to pass through the thick black smoke

A car suddenly caught fire under the subway tracks, with explosions heard intermittently and thick smoke billowing onto the tracks as subway trains passed through the smoke.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SingaPaw Air: Singapore’s first airline offering luxury flights for pets

SINGAPORE: SingaPaw Air, described as Singapore’s first airline dedicated...

Vehicle suddenly caught fire under train tracks, trains had no choice but to pass through the thick black smoke

A car suddenly caught fire under the subway tracks, with explosions heard intermittently and thick smoke billowing onto the tracks as subway trains passed through the smoke.

Afraid to join a Singaporean workplace if you’re a foreigner? Fear not! The government is here to help with an official ‘Integration Guide’ soon

The Singapore government revealed in Parliament that a wave of integration benefits is on the way, designed to address various issues related to cultural adaptation.

Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary to open on March 28

This is one of the flagship projects for the #SengkangGRC Town Council's five-year plan. "The Anchorvale Butterfly Sanctuary transforms the rooftop of a multi-purpose hall into a space for caterpi...

Business

Semiconductor ‘queen bee’ to potentially create more high-value job opportunities with premium salaries in Johor: Johor chief minister

Mr Ghazi said salaries in the industry could range between RM10,000 and RM15,000 monthly to experienced workers, though the said roles would also demand a high level of productivity.

From KFC worker to dive instructor: Singapore man recounts 13 jobs over four decades

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man has captured the attention of many online after sharing the unusually varied path his working life has taken. Over the course of nearly four decades, he has held 13 di...

Gen Z discussion: Many young adults say home ownership now feels impossible

Is owning a home becoming impossible. Not entirely, but data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) revealed that the median age of the average first-time homebuyer in the United States l...

Family with roots in Singapore to sell S$49 million Hong Kong luxury compound

A Singapore-rooted property family has put a rare residential estate in Hong Kong’s Southern district up for tender at about HK$300 million (US$38.4 million), testing demand for trophy homes as the...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //