Pregnancy is an essential event in a woman’s life, but for some, complications can have lasting effects on health. Many women with pregnancy complications experience increased levels of inflammation and insulin resistance, which can influence their health for years after childbirth. However, little research has examined how these changes in health markers persist after pregnancy.

A recent study published by The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism titled “The association between pregnancy complications and long-term maternal cardiometabolic health in the MIREC cohort study” aimed to understand better how pregnancy complications affect women’s health nine years after pregnancy.

The research focused on clinical parameters, including blood pressure, blood lipids, body fat percentage, insulin resistance, and inflammation. Elevating these biomarkers is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes later in life. Noting these data helped establish a possible link between this quantifiable information and its impact on the long-term metabolic health of women.

The study used data from the Maternal-Infant Research on Environmental Chemicals (MIREC) cohort study from 2008 to 2021. The researchers identified three groups of women with pregnancy complications: one group had hypertensive disorders of pregnancy (HDP); the second group had any pregnancy complication, including preterm birth, HDP, impaired glucose tolerance, or gestational diabetes; and a third group had experienced and self-reported a recurrence of complications from a previous pregnancy. For comparison, the study also looked at 186 women who had no pregnancy complications.

Increased health risks nine years later

The study found that women who experienced pregnancy complications had higher blood pressure even nine years after their pregnancies. Elevated blood pressure is a key risk factor for heart disease, which suggests that women with a history of hypertensive pregnancy complications may face heart health risks down the line.

It was also reported that insulin resistance, which is when the body has difficulty processing sugar, was higher in women who had pregnancy complications. Specifically, all three groups showed higher levels of insulin resistance, whereas the third group, women with recurrent complications, showed the most significant increase.

In addition to insulin resistance, the study found higher levels of HbA1c, a measure of long-term blood sugar control, insulin, C-peptide, and leptin in women who had experienced pregnancy complications. These are all linked to insulin function, fat storage, and inflammation, all essential factors in long-term health. These abnormalities can alter normal body function and ultimately result in other issues.

The study also noted that inflammation, as measured by hs-C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), was higher in women with a history of pregnancy complications. Chronic inflammation is a known contributor to heart disease and other health issues.

Implications for women’s health

These findings show that women with a history of pregnancy complications may face increased risks for heart disease and diabetes later in life. Pregnancy complications are not just short-term issues; they can have lasting effects on a woman’s health. It’s essential to pay attention to these risks so that proper care may be exercised to help prevent conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

This study adds to growing evidence that pregnancy complications can impact women’s long-term health. However, more research is needed to confirm these results and understand why these complications have lasting effects. Future studies should explore how to care best for women who experience pregnancy complications to help them manage their health and reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes later in life.