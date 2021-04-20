Praise for S’pore driver who lets another overtake, receives courteous Japanese hazard lights thank-you gesture

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Amid the news of reckless motorists endangering others on the road, one video circulating on social media garnered praise as it depicted two drivers who were considerate and courteous.

One Johan Fayd took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Apr 18) to share footage caught on his dashboard camera.

Mr Johan began by indicating that he was not highlighting a complaint post but an experience with a “humble and grateful driver”.

He said that the vehicle in front of him never changed lanes abruptly and even did the famous Japanese “thank you hazard”.

- Advertisement -

Where cyclists and pedestrians in Japan bow their heads quickly when given way by motorists, the “thank you hazard” is a way for two vehicles to communicate with one another. It is a common practice where an overtaking car turns on its hazard lights for a few seconds as a sign of appreciation to the vehicle behind for letting them change lanes.

Here’s a mini-compilation of the “thank you hazard” in action.

The video uploaded by Mr Johan showed a blue Volkswagen Scirocco travelling along Woodlands Avenue 9, signalling right with the intent to change lanes.

Once the Scirocco managed to filter into the lane, it flashed its hazard lights twice to indicate a “thank-you”.

“Let’s all put our ego aside and give way to one another and be grateful to thank the driver behind for giving way,” said Mr Johan.

“This humble, grateful driver left a smile on my face because it is not something that I get every day, even it’s rare to get this.”

The appreciative individual noted that a small gesture went a long way and urged Singaporeans to adopt this habit as well.

Members of the online community commended both drivers, adding that others would speed up after seeing someone wanting to filter into their lane.

“If only more could follow too,” said Facebook user Danny Ang Pk./TISG

Read related: Private hire vehicle allegedly brakes on purpose, resulting in collision along Keppel Viaduct

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg