Private hire vehicle allegedly brakes on purpose, resulting in collision along Keppel Viaduct

Singapore – A video of a blue Kia allegedly braking suddenly, causing the vehicle behind it to crash into it, has led netizens to call for stricter measures against reckless motorists.

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a video of an accident that happened on Friday (Apr 16) at around 10.30 pm along Keppel Viaduct to Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

“Play brake checking and now pay the price,” read the caption.

The one-minute video, which was also uploaded on SG Road Vigilante’s YouTube channel, showed a blue Kia Cerato Forte cutting into the lane of the vehicle recording the scene.

The Kia could also be seen braking abruptly as it changed lanes.

A few seconds later, after the Kia positioned itself in front of the cam car, the former’s emergency brake was activated. This resulted in the cam car colliding with the Kia.

The two vehicles eventually slowed down and pulled over on the road shoulder. The driver of the cam car could be heard asking if his passenger was all right.

It was revealed towards the end of the video that the Kia was registered as a private hire vehicle.

“Anyone who brake checks purposefully with video evidence will be fined by the Traffic Police and insurance claims will be pinned to the blame of the offending front car,” noted ROADS.sg, adding that it did not matter what had happened before the collision.

Members of the online community urged motorists to drive cautiously and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Others expressed concern for the female passenger who complained of stomach pain and was groaning after the collision. They hoped that she was not pregnant as the accident might have caused complications.

“The brake checking driver should be charged for reckless driving resulting in endangering other road users. Even if (the) cam car did not hit the brake check car, cam car could have easily been severely rear-ended,” added Facebook user Cory Tan./TISG

