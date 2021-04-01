popular-’90s-malaysian-girl-group-elite-reunites-after-20-years-(video)

- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA — Fans of the popular ’90s Malaysian girl group Elite can rejoice following the announcement that they have reunited just in time for their 25th anniversary.

The group’s original members Abby Abadi, Azza Zawari, Linda Rafar, Watie Sadali and Sasha Saidin are commemorating their reunion with a new single titled Alhamdulillah.

Abby told Harian Metro that after nearly 20 years of not appearing with her bandmates in any event, the ladies finally decided to get back together.

“I was the first member to leave, so if you do the math, it’s been almost 20 years since the original members regrouped,” said the Gerak Khas actress.

- Advertisement -

“There’s always an incomplete member.”

Abby said she was excited to be back in action after years of planning.

“Elite’s reunion is at the right time that God has arranged for us,” she told the Malay language daily.

“We agreed to come up with the new single because of its Islamic concept and the song has a good message.”

The 43-year-old said the song’s launch is timely as Ramadan was just around the corner.

“We hope to spread positive things to our fans who have waited so long for the re-emergence of Elite,” said Abby.

Watie added that despite marking their reunion with a spiritual song, Elite’s identity was still intact in the composition by Noura and Rayyan Rayhan.

“The identity of every Elite song is rap, so in Alhamdulillah, we are maintaining the same concept,” she said.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve sung and entered the recording studio, it’s quite challenging for all of us.

“However, the process of recording and making the music video went by quickly,” said Watie, who hopes fans will like their latest song.

Alhamdulillah is produced by Imaan Music, the Islamic music arm under KRU Music and will be launched on April 19 on all digital platforms.

Although the members have now adopted an Islamic image, Elite was then commonly referred to as the Spice Girls of Malaysia thanks to a similar musical style and provocative image when they broke into the scene in 1996.

The group which was under KRU Records were known for songs such as Tamparan Wanita, Lihatlah Dunia and G.I.G.

Newer members who replaced members that left include Fiza Abdul Halim and Hana.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg