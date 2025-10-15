// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Pony AI autonomous vehicle
Photo: Facebook/Qianhai International Talent Hub
Business
Less than 1 min.Read

Pony AI and WeRide receive green light for Hong Kong listing

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Autonomous-driving companies Pony AI and WeRide have received regulatory approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to list about 102 million shares each in Hong Kong on Tuesday, The Edge Singapore reported.

Both Guangzhou-based firms, already listed in the US, join a growing number of Chinese firms seeking secondary listings in the city on track for its highest initial public offering (IPO) proceeds in four years.

Last month, The Business Times reported that both companies announced partnerships with local firms to roll out autonomous shuttle services in Singapore. WeRide teamed up with Grab for two routes, while Pony AI joined ComfortDelGro for a single route. Vehicle testing began last month, with passenger trials set to start in early 2026 before full commercial launch.

Since listing in the US last year, Pony AI’s shares have risen 71%, while WeRide’s have fallen 31%. /TISG

Read also: Zhipu AI CEO: AI may surpass human intelligence in some areas by 2030 but will likely fall short in many others

