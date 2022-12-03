Police report filed against man who filmed himself jamming train door with his hands so he wouldn’t be late

- Advertisement -

The netizen who posted an unusual “life hack” for not being late online may have gotten many likes, but was also reported to the police.

A video of the man made the rounds on social media and was published on the Instagram account @sgfollowsall.

“Life hacks: How to catch a train when you’re rushing to work or meet with somebody,” is written across the screen at the beginning of the video.

It’s followed with, “When the train doors are about to close

Run as fast as you can… Slot in your hand and jam the train doors

Last but not least, you just need to wait at least less than 10 seconds.

And now, the train doors finally open again.

Problem solved!!!”

The poster is not named and neither is his face ever seen clearly in the video.

And despite his lawlessness, he had the cheek to end his video with, “Thanks for watching. Hope you’re having a great day ahead.”

In other words, the man was able to do exactly what he wanted, stop the train with his own hands so he could still get on it.

If the poster expected praise or applause from netizens, he must have been sorely disappointed.

Even the IG post from @sgfollowsall was captioned, “Don’t do this.”

One netizen pointed out how dangerous the poster’s “life hack” is.

Others wrote about how many others were inconvenienced just because of the poster.

“Great, now everyone will be extra late if add 10 seconds every station,” wrote a commenter.

Another pointed out, “Just wait for the next train looks like peak hour. Like 1-2mins?”

“If everyone does that, everyone will be late for work. SMRT can consider adding 2 blades on the door,” quipped another.

