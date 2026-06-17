Singapore cracks down on illegal World Cup betting; repeat offenders may face up to 10 years’ imprisonment

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be stepping up enforcement against illegal gambling throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, which runs from June 11 to July 19, citing the heightened gambling activity that major sporting events tend to attract.

According to MHA, large-scale international sporting events such as the World Cup tend to generate a surge of interest in gambling, including illegal gambling activities, which can pose serious law and order concerns. Unlike licensed operators, illegal gambling providers don’t offer responsible gambling safeguards, leaving individuals and their families exposed to significant financial and social harm.

Under Singapore’s Gambling Control Act, all gambling activities are illegal unless specifically authorised, licensed, or exempted. Singapore Pools (Private) Limited (SPPL) remains the only licensed operator permitted to provide lotteries, sports betting, and remote gambling services here. This means that every other gambling operator, whether running in-person or online, is operating illegally.

How enforcement is being stepped up

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducts regular enforcement operations against illegal gambling operators, including those assisting larger gambling syndicates. To tackle illegal online gambling specifically, SPF issues directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act, requiring online service providers to restrict access to illegal gambling services and advertisements, including illegal football betting platforms.

SPF also works with various stakeholders to terminate local phone numbers used to advertise illegal gambling services, and to block bank account and credit card payments linked to illegal online gambling, cutting off both the advertising and financial channels that sustain such operations.

The penalties for those caught conducting illegal gambling activities are steep. Individuals can face fines of up to S$500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years, while repeat offenders face fines of up to S$700,000 and up to 10 years’ imprisonment. Those who simply gamble with illegal operators can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. These penalties apply whether the gambling took place in person or online.

A new campaign targeting problem gambling

Beyond enforcement, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) will be intensifying public education efforts throughout the World Cup season. A new campaign titled “Every bet costs something” was launched, cautioning against excessive betting through a video depicting a young father who loses everything that matters to him: his possessions, home, family, relationships, and the trust of his loved ones. The video will be screened during football matches on TV, across digital and social media platforms, and in spaces near betting outlets.

NCPG chairman Sim Gim Guan said the World Cup is a major sporting event that draws in many sports enthusiasts and that the council wants people to enjoy the games without falling into problem gambling. He warned that when betting spirals out of control, individuals risk losing everything that truly matters, including their home, relationships, and the trust of loved ones. He urged the public to recognise the signs of problem gambling and seek professional help early if needed.

Separately, the National Crime Prevention Council will be launching its own public education campaign focused on the risks and penalties tied to illegal betting, including advertisements and banners both online and in physical spaces, along with anti-illegal betting materials distributed at community events.

What this means for Singaporeans tuning in to the World Cup

For the many Singaporeans planning to follow the World Cup over the coming weeks, the message from authorities is straightforward: betting through unlicensed channels, whether a local bookie or an offshore website, carries real legal risk. That, on top of the financial and social risks already associated with problem gambling, would inevitably impact a person’s life.

Those who choose to bet are reminded to do so only through SPPL, and even then, they should exercise personal responsibility while doing so. Family members and friends are also encouraged to stay alert to signs of gambling addiction in those around them, and to encourage early help-seeking where needed.

Anyone struggling with problem gambling, or concerned about someone who might be, can reach the NCPG Helpline at 1800-6-668-668 or access webchat support at www.ncpg.org.sg. Members of the public who come across illegal gambling websites or advertisements can report them via the Police Hotline at 1800-255-000 or online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.