Police raid follows clash over ‘zombie’ vape deal, 80 cartridges seized

SINGAPORE: The authorities found 80 “zombie smoke bombs” at a parking lot following a fight between three men who were involved in their sale. Things went out of hand when one of the men brandished a knife, leading to a police intervention at the scene, and the fight ended with the arrest of the three. The items were seized by the police.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) stated that police detained the three men following a dispute during the illegal sale of e-cigarettes, according to Lianhe Zaobao. It also said a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

During the altercation, it was the seller who brandished a knife at a buyer of the etomidate-laced e-cigarette cartridges, commonly known as “zombie cartridges.”

When the authorities searched the suspect’s truck, they discovered a total of 80 e-cigarette cartridges inside—29 were found under the driver’s seat, more were found in the driver’s side door, and the remaining 50 cartridges were in the trunk.

The case was then transferred to the Health Sciences Authority. Moreover, laboratory tests confirmed that the e-cigarette cartridges contained etomidate. The Health Sciences Authority is also investigating two other men separately.

Court documents revealed that the suspect is now accused of trafficking several “zombie smoke bombs”, in violation of the Drug Abuse Act. Furthermore, he was also sentenced to five years in prison last September 2020, for trafficking amphetamines. This conviction remains in effect.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) stated that it takes a serious view of offences involving e-cigarettes and etomidate. Under the enhanced framework, individuals who import “zombie e-cigarette cartridges” face imprisonment of three to 20 years and five to 15 strokes of the cane.

Those who sell or distribute these products face two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

Similar enforcement issues have been reported elsewhere. Last year, authorities uncovered cases of criminals stealing and illegally selling diesel fuel in parking lots, showing that illicit trade in public spaces remains a persistent challenge.

