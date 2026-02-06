// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 6, 2026
28.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Police raid follows clash over ‘zombie’ vape deal, 80 cartridges seized

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The authorities found 80 “zombie smoke bombs” at a parking lot following a fight between three men who were involved in their sale. Things went out of hand when one of the men brandished a knife, leading to a police intervention at the scene, and the fight ended with the arrest of the three. The items were seized by the police.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) stated that police detained the three men following a dispute during the illegal sale of e-cigarettes, according to Lianhe Zaobao. It also said a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.
During the altercation, it was the seller who brandished a knife at a buyer of the etomidate-laced e-cigarette cartridges, commonly known as “zombie cartridges.”
 
When the authorities searched the suspect’s truck, they discovered a total of 80 e-cigarette cartridges inside—29 were found under the driver’s seat, more were found in the driver’s side door, and the remaining 50 cartridges were in the trunk.
The case was then transferred to the Health Sciences Authority. Moreover, laboratory tests confirmed that the e-cigarette cartridges contained etomidate. The Health Sciences Authority is also investigating two other men separately.

Court documents revealed that the suspect is now accused of trafficking several “zombie smoke bombs”, in violation of the Drug Abuse Act. Furthermore, he was also sentenced to five years in prison last September 2020, for trafficking amphetamines. This conviction remains in effect. 

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) stated that it takes a serious view of offences involving e-cigarettes and etomidate. Under the enhanced framework, individuals who import “zombie e-cigarette cartridges” face imprisonment of three to 20 years and five to 15 strokes of the cane.
Those who sell or distribute these products face two to 10 years’ imprisonment and two to five strokes of the cane.

Similar enforcement issues have been reported elsewhere. Last year, authorities uncovered cases of criminals stealing and illegally selling diesel fuel in parking lots, showing that illicit trade in public spaces remains a persistent challenge.

See also  Ong Ye Kung recalls struggles of parenthood after news of gender equality review

Read more about the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

TSMC to make advanced AI semiconductors in Japan in boost for its chipmaking ambitions

By CHAN HO-HIM and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press TOKYO (AP)...

When even RM7,000 a month isn’t good enough for one Malaysian woman’s parents, who kept pressuring her to work in Singapore for more money

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Early last year, when I wrote about a...

SG worker stunned to learn overseas teams of eight handle what he does alone for lower pay

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker was left completely dumbfounded after...

Singaporeans share the most out-of-touch job market advice they’ve heard

SINGAPORE: The job market’s already a nightmare, and with...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //