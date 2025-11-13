Illegal diesel sales is back, seven vehicles spotted refuelling at carpark in Eunos in just one hour

SINGAPORE: Criminals are back to stealing and illegally selling diesel fuel in parking lots. Recently, it was observed that at least seven vehicles visited a shop in a parking lot around Eunos in just one hour.

Shin Min Daily News received a report from a person who saw people allegedly selling diesel fuel in a parking lot and admitted that these illegal ‘gas stations’ operate almost every day, from daytime until 11 p.m. According to the person, these businesses are closed only on Sundays.

When a reporter visited the parking lot, they found a lorry parked not far from the entrance. The side door of the lorry was half open, and two other vehicles were next to it, presumably refuelling.

Investigations revealed that when unfamiliar vehicles appeared in the area, the suspects were very vigilant and quick to open the vehicle doors to obstruct the view and avoid getting caught. Within an hour, the reporter observed that at least seven vehicles stopped at the ‘gas stations’ to refuel, including cars, trucks, and small lorries.

Moreover, the reporter observed that the lorry providing the illegal refuelling service carried a diesel container and had a fuel pump, making the refuelling process very similar to that at a regular gas station.

The customers also seemed to be regulars, and the suspects were very skilled, operating smoothly—opening the truck door, adding fuel, and closing the door to minimise exposure.

According to Singapore Customs regulations, all imported diesel fuel is subject to customs duties and excise tax. Only diesel fuel stored in a vehicle’s internal fuel tank for its own use is exempt.

Additionally, storing or refuelling fuel without a permit is illegal in Singapore, including in heavy vehicle parking areas. Supplying petrol in any location without a valid petroleum and flammable materials storage licence is also not allowed. Offenders may face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months.