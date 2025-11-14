// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 14, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: SGRV
In the Hood
Less than 1 min.Read

Police investigating 61-year-old driver who knocked down 77-year-old woman while reversing car

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man is under police investigation after he struck an elderly woman with his car while reversing in a residential area of Ang Mo Kio.

A video posted on the Facebook page SGRV shows the man driving a white sedan, believed to have been reversing to park at the time. As he backed up, a 77-year-old woman had just stepped out of her landed home and was about to move a garbage bin placed outside her gate.

The video captures the moment the driver suddenly reversed at high speed, hitting the woman and knocking her to the ground. After the collision, the driver moved the vehicle forward slightly, got out of the car, and walked away without helping the woman up or speaking to her.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Police Force said the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday  (Nov 12). The woman was taken to the hospital, conscious for further assessment. Police added that the 61-year-old driver is currently being investigated.

See also  Crocodile spotted at Sg Buloh, curious hikers got 'too close'

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that one person was conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man caught scaring Ariana Grande at Singapore Wicked premiere to be charged with public nuisance

SINGAPORE: A man accused of breaching a security barrier...

Elderly man dies in hospital after alleged stabbing at Marine Parade condo

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man has died in hospital after...

China’s most-wanted casino tycoon extradited from Thailand amid regional crime sweep

BANGKOK: Thailand has handed over alleged casino tycoon She...

Over 30 customers lost more than S$7,330 after failing to receive orders from a furniture company

SINGAPORE: A furniture company conducted a TikTok live stream...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //