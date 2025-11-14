Police investigating 61-year-old driver who knocked down 77-year-old woman while reversing car

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man is under police investigation after he struck an elderly woman with his car while reversing in a residential area of Ang Mo Kio.

A video posted on the Facebook page SGRV shows the man driving a white sedan, believed to have been reversing to park at the time. As he backed up, a 77-year-old woman had just stepped out of her landed home and was about to move a garbage bin placed outside her gate.

The video captures the moment the driver suddenly reversed at high speed, hitting the woman and knocking her to the ground. After the collision, the driver moved the vehicle forward slightly, got out of the car, and walked away without helping the woman up or speaking to her.

In response to media queries, the Singapore Police Force said the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov 12). The woman was taken to the hospital, conscious for further assessment. Police added that the 61-year-old driver is currently being investigated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that one person was conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.