Police investigate Yishun resident who threw rubbish & a rock that smashed neighbour’s window

Singapore—Police are investigating a resident in Yishun who has been carelessly throwing things from their window, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The inhabitant of one flat at Block 162 of Yishun Street 11 has a history of throwing eggs, curry sauce, paper towels, and even sanitary pads from their window, according to a neighbouring family.

At one point in January, the litterbug resident was even said to have thrown a rock that smashed the glass window pane of one of their neighbours living on the lower floors.

Glass shards went flying around the flat, the family who lives in the unit told the Chinese daily.

The family is composed of a 53-year-old father and his three young sons. They have been living in the block for eight years now.

But after the stone fell that smashed their window, the family reported the matter to the police, who are now investigating the case.

The father said that they had tolerated the trash being thrown at them thus far, but the rock was a step too far.

His son had been using the computer in their living room one day in late January when a loud noise surprised the boy.

It was then that the boy saw the rock that had crashed into the window and sent shards of glass into their home.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the shattered glass.

However, in spite of the police report that had already been filed against the neighbour, they have persisted with their litterbug ways.

Last Wednesday (Mar 17), the youngest son witnessed a rotten egg thrown from the neighbour’s window.

It landed on the window sill, near the area where the boy was playing the guitar.

The boy’s father told Shin Min Daily News that there have been times when neighbours have complained about the boy’s playing and singing but he did not know for certain whether the rotten egg had deliberately been thrown at the boy.

According to the police, reports against the neighbour were filed on Jan 23 and Mar 17 of this year. They have classified the Jan 23 incident as a reckless act, while the Mar 17 one is being considered as a prank.

