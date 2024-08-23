According to PINKVILLA, the authorities and BTS’ SUGA’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, have denied recent reports suggesting that the idol would appear for police questioning on Aug 22.

Earlier this month, SUGA was involved in a drunk driving incident while riding an electric scooter. Currently, he is fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social service worker.

SUGA was supposed to be questioned by authorities the next day, according to various media sources on Aug 21. This prompted reporters to gather outside the police station early on Aug 22, hoping to capture footage of his appearance.

However, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station clarified that the date for SUGA’s questioning in the drunk driving case is yet to be determined.

Not appearing for questioning

BIGHIT MUSIC also issued a statement confirming that SUGA would not be appearing for questioning on Aug 22. They also expressed regret for the false information that the prior stories had propagated and clarified that the date of his interrogation has not yet been set.

The investigation into SUGA’s case stems from an incident on Aug 6, when he was found by three police officers after falling off an electric scooter on his way home. The officers detected the smell of alcohol, and SUGA was subsequently taken to the local police station.

Since the incident, SUGA has faced strong public criticism.

Case of drunk driving

On Aug 7, SUGA addressed the situation, confirming that he was under police investigation for drunk driving. He issued a public apology via Weverse, explaining how he ended up riding the electric scooter and admitting he was unaware of the specific traffic laws regarding the vehicle. BIGHIT MUSIC also released a statement detailing the situation and confirming the reports, while SUGA expressed regret over his actions.

South Korean rapper, composer, and record producer SUGA’s real name is Min Yoon Gi. SUGA is part of popular K-pop group BTS.

SUGA is known for his deep, resonant voice and his ability to write and produce high-quality music. He has contributed to many of BTS’s hit songs, including “Agust D,” “Give It To Me,” and “Trivia: Seesaw.”