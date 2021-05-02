Home News Police arrest 4 teens involved in alleged slashing incident in HDB carpark

Police arrest 4 teens involved in alleged slashing incident in HDB carpark

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com/IGOR FIGUEREDO/used for illustration purposes only

Hana O

Singapore – A 15-year-old boy became the victim of a slashing incident at an undisclosed Housing & Development Board (HDB) multi-storey carpark resulting in the arrest of four teenage suspects.

A teenage boy became the alleged target of a knife attack by four other teenagers on Thursday (Apr 29), reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

After getting slashed, the boy ran down six storeys of the HDB carpark, leaving a 500-metre trail of blood behind.

Based on the bloodstains on the walls of the uppermost deck of the carpark, the four teens had attempted to throw the victim down to the ground, said Shin Min. The publication added that the indication is merely speculation for now.

As a result of the attack, the victim was conveyed while conscious to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four teens suspected in the attack, reported Shin Min.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for a statement./TISG

