PMD bursts into flames along Woodlands Avenue 3

SINGAPORE: A personal mobility device (PMD) caught fire along Woodlands Avenue 3 on Wednesday night (9 July), at approximately 8:25pm.

An eyewitness told Stomp that he was returning home after completing a food delivery when spotted the burning device on the road opposite Marsiling MRT station.

“I spotted the PMD on the road opposite towards Marsiling MRT station engulfed in fire, but the rider wasn’t there,” he recounted.

Photos and videos shared with Stomp show the PMD tipped over on its side and completely on fire. In one of the videos, a police officer can be seen dousing the fire with a portable extinguisher before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The eyewitness said, “The police arrived, followed by the fire engine. No one was hurt.”

SCDF has since confirmed the fire involved a PMD and that it was successfully extinguished by a police officer prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported.

PMD-related fires have been a recurring safety concern in Singapore, with authorities regularly reminding owners to use only approved devices and batteries and to charge them responsibly. The cause of this latest fire is under investigation.