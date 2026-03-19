// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 19, 2026
33.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
2 min.Read

PM Wong: Gov’t ready to roll out more measures if needed; netizens ask if CDC vouchers can be given earlier

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: As oil and gas prices rise amid the widening conflict in the Middle East, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (March 19) that the government is ready to roll out additional measures to support Singaporeans.

PM Wong said this as he fielded questions during an official three-day visit to Japan, during which it was announced that Singapore and Japan have agreed to a strategic partnership and new areas of cooperation.

When a member of the media asked about higher pump prices and whether there will be additional assistance for drivers, given the calls to reduce petrol duties.

The Prime Minister said that the oil price situation, which has been dynamic, is being watched very closely. Aside from the possibility of a prolonged conflict, even if military operations stop, how long the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passes daily, will remain blocked remains uncertain.

“If the Strait of Hormuz continues to be blocked for a longer stretch, I think there will be severe consequences for the entire global economy. A lot of the focus has been on oil and gas, but it goes beyond that. Because the supply of fertilisers, for example, may be impacted, and then you will have a downstream impact on food supply,” PM Wong said.

See also  LTA and IKEA took shots at each other in humorous 'ad war' following recent bus stop bench heist by Singaporean man

He also gave the example of helium, which is used in MRIs and other hospital equipment, as well as semiconductor production, because its supply is blocked as well.

“A prolonged blockage of the strait will have significant implications for the global economy, and may tip the economy into a tailspin, a downturn, or even a recession,” he warned.

In the meantime, the Budget measures that were announced, such as U-Save and business assistance measures, are being rolled out. The Prime Minister said that households and businesses will feel the effects of these measures very soon.

He added, however, that the government is ready to implement additional measures beyond what had been announced in the budget and that Singapore has “the resources to do so decisively and quickly.”

Read related: ‘So little.’ Some S’poreans seem disappointed at Budget 2026 announcements

Singaporeans react

Many commenters online said they were thankful for this assurance, although some urged for more immediate action.

See also  Stories you might’ve missed, July 26

An Instagram user said that it would be good to hand out CDC vouchers, which are not scheduled until next January, now.

“Seen hawker centres and wet markets with NO QUEUE lately. Don’t wait until they shutter,” they added.

“This whole year, no issue of CDC vouchers. Have to wait till the beginning of next year,” wrote another.

One asked if vouchers could be given out for car users, while several asked for work-from-home schemes to be implemented, as this would lessen costs for both employers and employees. /TISG

Read also: Singapore likely to experience retail price increase as a result of fuel shock

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Singapore man regrets leaving stressful corporate job for café service crew role, says the job is a ‘lot harder’

SINGAPORE: A local man who swapped his stressful corporate job for a service crew role at a neighbourhood café has admitted that the change turned out to be far more challenging than he ever expect...
Business

SIA, Scoot yet to impose fuel surcharges even as global airlines move to raise fares

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have yet to impose fuel surcharges, even as global airlines, including those in Asia-Pacific, have moved to raise fares amid soaring jet fuel prices du...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SIA, Scoot yet to impose fuel surcharges even as global airlines move to raise fares

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have yet to impose fuel surcharges, even as global airlines, including those in Asia-Pacific, have moved to raise fares amid soaring jet fuel prices du...

Even umbrella can’t stop them: Woman pecked over 10 times by crows in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Residents at an HDB block have raised concerns over repeated crow attacks along the sixth-floor corridor. Some say it has become difficult to move around safely and to avoid being targe...

M’sian influencer couple end up losing RM10,000 after failing to apply for Korean ETA before flying out

Malaysian mum and dad influencers planned a vacation with their 2 kids to Korea, then Japan. They could not even fly out to Korea because they applied for the digital arrival card instead of Korea'...

Arrested because of a fish! A 63-year-old man steals Arowana fish valued $1,400 from a shop, arrested after 13 hours

A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a retail outlet and stealing an Arowana fish valued at $1,400.

Business

Singapore man regrets leaving stressful corporate job for café service crew role, says the job is a ‘lot harder’

SINGAPORE: A local man who swapped his stressful corporate job for a service crew role at a neighbourhood café has admitted that the change turned out to be far more challenging than he ever expect...

SIA, Scoot yet to impose fuel surcharges even as global airlines move to raise fares

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have yet to impose fuel surcharges, even as global airlines, including those in Asia-Pacific, have moved to raise fares amid soaring jet fuel prices du...

‘I am tired, boss’: Singapore employee worn down by layoffs, rising workload and PIP threat

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has opened up online about feeling completely drained and anxious after his company went through a round of layoffs just a few months ago and is now reportedly gearing up f...

‘Why do we GenZ’ers tend to have poor work ethic?’ 26-year-old Gen Z asks

“Why do we GenZers tend to have poor work ethic,” a 26-year-old Gen Z asked other Gen Zs online, noting that younger members of the generation seem to not put as much effort into their work as thos...

Singapore Politics

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

© The Independent Singapore

// //