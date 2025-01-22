Singapore News

PM Wong assures Singaporeans that public housing will always be kept affordable

ByMary Alavanza

January 22, 2025
PM Lawrence Wong at NUS “Varsity Voices Dialogue”

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said public housing will always be kept affordable for Singaporeans, as he spoke at a dialogue on Tuesday, Jan 21, with around 900 students at the University Cultural Centre in the National University of Singapore (NUS), as reported by The Straits Times.

PM Wong added that the Housing Board will continue to price new flats based on income levels rather than the resale market.

He said, “We are able, through heavy government subsidies, through what we do on the HDB side, to provide assurance to all of you, both now and in the future, that we will always keep public housing affordable for Singaporeans.”

According to the global research group Urban Land Institute (ULI), housing is considered affordable if the price-to-income ratio is below five, which means a flat’s price is within five times what a buyer earns in a year. According to ULI’s report in May, the ratio is 4.7 for HDB flats in Singapore.

See also  'Brand new BTO, Westscape Bukit Batok, yet this is the state of our estate' — Resident on wall cracks & water leakage in public housing

PM Wong acknowledged concerns about rising housing costs, especially with some resale flats selling for over S$1 million.

He shared that in the 70s, his parents bought an HDB flat for around S$30,000. He noted, “You may say, wow, so cheap. Today, it is so much more expensive, 10 times or more. But remember, at that time, their salaries were nothing like today’s salaries.”

He explained that as flat prices have risen, so have Singaporeans’ incomes. He added that today, more than eight in ten first-time buyers can afford their flats and pay their mortgages using their Central Provident Fund, with little or no cash needed.

PM Wong noted that resale prices are currently “on the high side”, largely due to the pandemic disrupting the construction industry. The government has since accelerated flat construction and put out more land for private housing. However, he noted that increasing supply takes time as flats take years to build.

See also  Pritam Singh Advocates for Affordable, Accessible HDB Flats in Singapore

Addressing the high application rates for some Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, he explained that demand is higher in more attractive locations.

He said that because the government has been putting out so many new flats, the application rates have come down. This means it’s now easier to get a flat, and many Singaporeans are able to get one in just two or three tries, he said.

He added that the government will continue to review the situation, and its efforts to increase the flat supply will eventually help stabilise the property market. /TISG

Read also: HDB to launch 19,600 BTO flats and 5,500 SBF flats in 2025

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Singapore News

Singapore’s public buses get a stylish makeover: A bold step towards comfort and sustainability

January 22, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Singapore News

NUS and World Economic Forum partner to launch Singapore as Centre for Health and Healthcare Country Lighthouse

January 22, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

Singapore bans screens at meals and TV for kids; stricter guidelines aim to curb screen time

January 22, 2025 Gemma Iso

You missed

Asia

Indonesia’s doctor shortage reaches critical level: 29,000 specialists needed, only 2,700 graduate annually

January 22, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

Tech, finance, and real estate dominate Singapore’s fastest-growing companies in 2025

January 22, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Singapore News

Singapore’s public buses get a stylish makeover: A bold step towards comfort and sustainability

January 22, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Business

GuocoLand, Intrepid Investments, and CSC Land Group win Tengah Garden Avenue tender for S$675M

January 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.