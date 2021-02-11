PM Lee: S’pore on track with Covid-19 vaccination, over 250,000 have received first dose

- Advertisement -

Singapore – With more than 250,000 people in Singapore receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the entire population is on track to be vaccinated in 2021 should supplies arrive as scheduled, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loon on Wednesday (Feb 10).

During his annual Chinese New Year (CNY) message, Mr Lee called for vigilance amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, despite a more subdued CNY period.

“Keeping our families safe from Covid-19 has been on all of our minds. Protecting our people, especially our seniors, has been the Government’s top priority in this pandemic,” he said.

“We have gone all out to control the spread of the virus, treat the infected, and prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed, even at great economic cost.”

Due to such efforts, Singapore’s Covid-19 situation has stabilised, said Mr Lee, noting disastrous outbreaks, enormous pain and suffering, such as those experienced by other countries, have been avoided.

Mr Lee mentioned the new waves of infections cause by new-year celebrations in many countries where people gathered and let their guard down. “This is something we should learn from and avoid.”

He admitted that the CNY celebrations’ restrictions would dampen the festive atmosphere, with bigger extended families being inconvenienced. “But the precautions are essential to keep our loved ones safe. I am sure you will find other ways to hold your reunions and connect with family members and friends, perhaps through video calls or teleconferencing.”

“We can look forward to more carefree celebrations when the pandemic is over,” he added.

In line with the festive period, Mr Lee noted the Year of the Ox brings new hope. “Vaccines are now available.”

“In Singapore, 250,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. We have vaccinated most frontline and essential workers, and are now vaccinating our seniors, starting with those over 70.”

Should vaccine supplies arrive as scheduled, the whole population could be vaccinated within this year, said Mr Lee.

“Our national vaccination programme is progressing. Please take the vaccine when your turn comes – both for yourself, and your loved ones too,” he added in a separate Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 11)./TISG

