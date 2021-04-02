Home News Featured News PM Lee on tudung issue: Changes must be carefully considered

PM Lee on tudung issue: Changes must be carefully considered

PM and Mufti of Singapore exchanged letters thanking each other

Facebook screengrab: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—On Tuesday (Mar 31), the Prime Minister’s Office released letters between PM Lee and Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Mufti of Singapore, regarding the tudung issue.

During a Budget debate speech on Feb 24, Workers’ Party MP Faisal Manap suggested that Muslim nurses be allowed to wear the tudung or headscarf as part of their uniform. 

Responding in Parliament on March 8, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said that the uniform policy in public service cannot be tilted towards any particular religious belief. 

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman joined Mr Masagos in highlighting that sensitive issues, such as the tudung, are discussed behind closed doors in Singapore to avoid serious ramifications. 

- Advertisement -

And just last week, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam clarified that the Government can “see good reasons why nurses should be allowed to wear the tudung if they choose to do so”. He added that the issue was discussed six months ago.

On his Facebook page on Mar 31, PM Lee also wrote about his communication with the Mufti, saying that Dr Nazirudin wrote to him to express support from Muis (the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) for the Government’s deliberations on allowing nurses to wear the tudung. 

The Prime Minister wrote back to thank him for Muis’ support.

PM Lee reiterated that sensitive issues concerning race and religion are normally discussed behind closed doors “so that we can all talk candidly and honestly, and understand the problem from different perspectives”.

He also acknowledged that social attitudes and norms evolve  with society, but added that “any changes to the balance we have achieved must be carefully considered. 

“Ultimately the changes must strengthen, not weaken, our racial and religious harmony.”

In his letter to the Prime Minister, dated Mar 27, the Mufti expressed thanks on behalf of Muslim nurses, adding that the Muslim community understands the complexity of the issue.

He added, “We fully support the government’s secular and neutral stance in treating various religious groups evenly, while it consults the community and considers the impact of its policies on society”.

Dr Nazirudin also recognised that societies all over the globe have become more polarised, and that “In pursuing one step forward, we should not inadvertently take a few steps back.”

Therefore, it is more important than ever to “affirm our commonalities, emphasise our shared values and pursue the common good together,” the Mufti wrote in his letter to the Prime Minister.

/TISG

Read also: Chee Soon Juan calls ministers’ communications on tudung issue ‘bizarre’

Chee Soon Juan calls ministers’ communications on tudung issue ‘bizarre’

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

M’sia pays S’pore S$102.8 million for the terminated KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail project

Singapore – Malaysia has paid Singapore more than S$102 million in compensation for the terminated Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, ministers from both countries confirmed on Monday (Mar 29). Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and Malaysia's Minister in the Prime...
View Post
Featured News

Netizens say that increasing rail and bus fares amid train faults is ‘shameful’

Singapore -- Many members of the online community have spoken out against an increase in public transport fares in light of two train disruptions this week. Incidents on two different MRT lines disrupted train services on Sunday (Mar 28) and Monday (Mar...
View Post
Featured News

Nicole Seah elected Workers’ Party Youth Wing president

Singapore—Ms Nicole Seah was elected president of the Workers’ Party Youth Wing, which held its biennial conference on Saturday (Mar 27). The WP Youth Wing announced the roster of new leaders in a Facebook post late on Sunday night following the conference...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent