PM Lee: Baa, baa, black sheep; US VP Kamala Harris: Have you any wool?

Singapore — At a joint press conference between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the United States vice president Kamala Harris, both leaders showed a lighter side and recited a nursery rhyme during a soundcheck.

During the press conference held at the Istana on Monday (Aug 23), Mr Lee and Ms Harris commended the enduring partnership between Singapore and the US.

They announced new areas of cooperation in areas like the economy, climate, cybersecurity and ways to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Harris highlighted her country’s appreciation for Singapore’s enduring friendship in terms of Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific regions.

Meanwhile, Mr Lee voiced Singapore’s appreciation for the US’ active role in the Asia Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia.

“It shows that the US has both strategic and economic stakes in Southeast Asia. We value the US renewing ties with its friends and partners here, especially Singapore,” said Mr Lee.

The press conference can be watched here.

A lighter side to both leaders was also portrayed before the event started. Mr Lee’s response to a soundcheck got the room, including Ms Harris, bursting out in laughter.

The clip was posted by adminsgfollowsall on Instagram on Monday.

The soundcheck portion went as follows:

Off-camera voice: And let’s do a microphone check. Madam vice president, if you can start with you, please.

Ms Harris: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Off-camera voice: Prime Minister?

Mr Lee: Hello, hello. Baa, baa, black sheep.

[Laughter across the room.]

Ms Harris [while laughing]: Have you any wool?

Off-camera voice: Alright, we’re good.

It is Ms Harris’ first official visit to Singapore. She arrived on Sunday morning (Aug 22).

Videos of traffic along Singapore roads at a standstill, while Ms Harris was whisked from Paya Lebar Air Base to her accommodations at Shangri-La Hotel, circulated online.

She will be heading to Vietnam on Tuesday before going back on Thursday (Aug 26). It is also the first time a US vice president is visiting Vietnam. /TISG

