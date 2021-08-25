Home News Featured News PM Lee: Baa, baa, black sheep; US VP Kamala Harris: Have you...

PM Lee: Baa, baa, black sheep; US VP Kamala Harris: Have you any wool?

Baa, baa, black sheep, have you any wool? Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full. One for our present, one for our future, and one for reminding us to share it with each other.

Photo: IG screengrab

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

— At a joint press conference between Lee Hsien Loong and vice president Kamala Harris, both leaders showed a lighter side and recited a nursery rhyme during a soundcheck.

During the press conference held at the Istana on Monday (Aug 23), Mr Lee and Ms Harris commended the enduring partnership between Singapore and the US.

They announced new areas of cooperation in areas like the economy, climate, cybersecurity and ways to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Harris highlighted her country’s appreciation for Singapore’s enduring in terms of Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific regions.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Mr Lee voiced Singapore’s appreciation for the US’ active role in the Asia Pacific region, especially in Southeast Asia.

“It shows that the US has both strategic and economic stakes in Southeast Asia. We value the US renewing ties with its friends and partners here, especially Singapore,” said Mr Lee.

The press conference can be watched here.

A lighter side to both leaders was also portrayed before the event started. Mr Lee’s response to a soundcheck got the room, including Ms Harris, bursting out in laughter.

- Advertisement -

The clip was posted by adminsgfollowsall on on Monday.

The soundcheck portion went as follows:

Off-camera voice: And let’s do a microphone check. Madam vice president, if you can start with you, please.

Ms Harris: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

- Advertisement -

Off-camera voice: Prime Minister?

Mr Lee: Hello, hello. Baa, baa, black sheep.

[Laughter across the room.]

Ms Harris [while laughing]: Have you any wool?

Off-camera voice: Alright, we’re good.

It is Ms Harris’ first official to Singapore. She arrived on Sunday morning (Aug 22).

Videos of traffic along Singapore roads at a standstill, while Ms Harris was whisked from Paya Lebar Air Base to her accommodations at Shangri-La Hotel, circulated online.

She will be heading to Vietnam on Tuesday before going back on Thursday (Aug 26). It is also the first time a US vice president is visiting Vietnam. /TISG

Read related: Traffic halted as Kamala Harris transferred from Paya Lebar Air Base to Shangri-La Hotel

Traffic halted as Kamala Harris transferred from Paya Lebar Air Base to Shangri-La Hotel

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent