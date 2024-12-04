SINGAPORE: In a recent Facebook post reported by CNA, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time.

Despite feeling a bit unwell, he reassured the public that he is doing fine overall and will be self-isolating while working from home.

Mr Wong, who has recently returned from a series of overseas trips, including visits to Bangkok, Peru for the APEC summit, and Brazil for the G20 summit, woke up on Tuesday morning (Dec 3) with a sore throat.

Initially suspecting it to be a common flu, he took a test, only to confirm that he had contracted COVID-19. “I’m feeling fine overall and will self-isolate while working from home,” Mr Wong wrote.

As the holiday season approaches and many prepare to travel, Mr Wong took the opportunity to remind the public about the importance of staying up to date with flu shots and vaccinations.

He also urged everyone to take precautions if feeling unwell, including wearing masks to protect themselves and others. Mr Wong’s positive test serves as a timely reminder to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to stay healthy.

In a recent report in The Straits Times, the Ministry of Health (MOH) encourages everyone to get the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine and must do so by Dec 31, as the current stock will expire on that day. MOH announced on Dec 3 that the manufacturer has stopped producing the current formulation and is working on getting an updated version approved. Those looking to receive an additional dose should do so one year or at least five months after their last shot. Updated mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax, will remain available at vaccination sites, and mobile vaccination teams will continue operating across Singapore. MOH emphasized, "We encourage everyone, especially those aged 60 and above or those with medical vulnerabilities, to stay up to date with their vaccinations according to the current recommendations." The current Novavax Covid-19 vaccine formulation was made available in Singapore as part of the National Vaccination Programme (NVP) on May 28. A previous version of the vaccine was discontinued from the NVP starting January 1, 2024, after the remaining local stock expired and the manufacturer stopped supplying it.