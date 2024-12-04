SINGAPORE: In a recent Facebook post reported by CNA, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time.
Despite feeling a bit unwell, he reassured the public that he is doing fine overall and will be self-isolating while working from home.
Mr Wong, who has recently returned from a series of overseas trips, including visits to Bangkok, Peru for the APEC summit, and Brazil for the G20 summit, woke up on Tuesday morning (Dec 3) with a sore throat.
Initially suspecting it to be a common flu, he took a test, only to confirm that he had contracted COVID-19. “I’m feeling fine overall and will self-isolate while working from home,” Mr Wong wrote.
As the holiday season approaches and many prepare to travel, Mr Wong took the opportunity to remind the public about the importance of staying up to date with flu shots and vaccinations.
He also urged everyone to take precautions if feeling unwell, including wearing masks to protect themselves and others. Mr Wong’s positive test serves as a timely reminder to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to stay healthy.