PM-designate to succeed Tharman Shanmugaratnam as MAS chairman

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is set to succeed Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam as the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) from this Saturday (8 July) onwards.

Mr Tharman is vacating his seat in Parliament and his ministerial roles as he retires from politics to make a bid for the upcoming Presidential Election. The veteran politician is the clear establishment pick and is set to possibly become Singapore’s fourth PAP MP-turned-President out of Singapore’s five elected presidencies if he gets elected.

Mr Wong, meanwhile, will succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as head of government once PM Lee steps down at some point. It is unclear when this leadership transition will take place.

According to MAS, Mr Wong has been appointed as MAS chairman for a term starting on July 8 and extending to the end of May 2026.

The central bank also announced that Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be appointed as Deputy Chairman of MAS and serve as a member of its Board of Directors.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg