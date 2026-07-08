PM defends Chinese allies saying they never questioned Malay rights

MALAYSIA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, defending his allies in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, stressed that the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has never questioned the rights of the Malays and is not a racist political party.

Anwar said that as proof, DAP never objected to his intention to gazette 20.23 hectares of land in Bandar Malaysia as Malay Reservation Land.

“We carry out programs for the Malay (and) Bumiputera community, increase the allocation for Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB), they (DAP) have no problem with it, but I must (also) ensure that programs with the Chinese are not blocked. Poor Chinese people should be helped, poor Indian people should be helped, and) the majority of poor Malays should be helped,” he said at a Meet Anwar Program on Sunday.

His coalition partners in power, the Barisan Nasional (BN), have been very vocal against the DAP.

It became the party to criticise and attack during the Johor polls, and even before these elections, DAP had become the source of numerous frictions in the unity government.

In another speech, the PH Chairman criticised parties that said they did not want to sit at the same table with DAP, calling it an unkind act.

While he did not mention the names of the parties who dismissed DAP, he was surely targeting the Menteri Besar of Johor, Onn Hafiz Ghazi. The latter caused serious conflicts in the unity government after he said he would rather quit than sit at the same table with the DAP.

His statement was welcomed with memes and photos of him having a ‘good time’ with members of the DAP, including the leader of the Chinese-led party and Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Anwar remonstrated with the Johor MB, saying the latter should take care of people’s feelings.

“To be a big leader (and say), this Chinese DAP cannot sit at one table. Speaking like this is not good. You take care of people’s feelings. If the Chinese people want to choose DAP, let it be DAP. Why are you resentful? Do you think you are a hero?

“Do you think you have power? ‘Oh, this party I don’t want, only this one is allowed.’ Wow, who do you think you are? I do not agree with this way.

“We must celebrate (diversity). What is wrong with DAP?,” he said when speaking at the ‘Friendly Session with PMX Program’ in Kampung Jawa.