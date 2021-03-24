Pippa Middleton spotted out and about with baby Grace

- Advertisement -

London — Pippa Middleton went out for a stroll around her local neighbourhood in London with her newborn daughter and she looked amazing. Kate Middleton’s younger sister was seen smiling as she pushed her one-week-old daughter, named Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews in a pram, in photos obtained by the MailOnline. Instead of jeans and warm puffas, Middleton made the most of the sunny weather in a geometric print dress and designer trainers, layering a Sandro Paris trench coat on top.

According to a report by HELLO!, she wore a frock from Hobbs and featured a black and brown print, a contrasting black collar, a tie-waist belt and a fit and flare skirt – a comfortable summer dress, especially when the weather becomes warmer. The best part is that this dress is currently on sale! Originally priced at £149 (S$275), fans of Middleton’s look can now buy the outfit for just £59 (S$108).

To complete her simple look, Middleton donned her Ray-Ban sunglasses and a pair of white leather trainers from one of her favourite shoe brands, Jimmy Choo. She chose the ‘Hawaii’ style, complete with a chunky sole and silver star eyelets – perfect for the doting mum to run around after her two children.

Middleton, 37, and her husband, James Matthews, also share a two-year-old son, Arthur. This outing is not the first time Middleton was spotted since giving birth to Grace. Middleton was photographed outside her £17 million (S$31 million) West London mansion in a floaty dress from Fenn Wright Manson, teamed with a black crossbody bag and white trainers over the weekend. The dress is still available for purchase at John Lewis costing £114 (S$210) reduced from £229 (S$422).

Middleton gave birth to her second child on March 15 and a family source told HELLO! that she delivered her daughter, who weighed 6lbs 7oz, at around 4.22 am. “Mother and baby are doing well,” the source said. “She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

