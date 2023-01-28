Piles of rubbish at Jurong West leaves netizen speechless, both loose and packed in bags scattered across various places

SINGAPORE: It’s entirely reasonable to expect areas where we eat to be kept clean, and can be quite distressing when they’re not.

One netizen who wrote that he had gone for a meal at Jurying West ended up 無语 (speechless) at the amount of rubbish he saw.

“Yesterday went to Blk 501 to 504 jurong west to have my lunch……無语,” wrote 幻玄武 on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Friday (Jan 27).

His post was accompanied by nine photos of rubbish, both loose and packed in bags, scattered in various places.

TISG has reached out to the Jurong-Clementi Town Council for comment and will update as needed.

Some netizens responding to the story remarked that this is not unusual.

“This place is always like this,” wrote one.

But another commenter said otherwise, writing that usually she sees cleaners clearing up in the area.

“Must remind the shop owner to throw their boxes n rubbish at proper place… If not must fine them,” she added.

Another pointed out an even more serious issue.

“For yr info every night once the coffeeshop closed, people start to urine over there and the next morning the place become very smelly,” she wrote.

One commenter warned that this situation will recur in Singapore if there are no workers to clean up.

Other netizens seemed inclined to assign blame to residents who “just dump trash anywhere,” one wrote, adding, “Maybe they feel it is not front of their own house without realising that they are part of that block.”

Others connected the amount of rubbish to the current Lunar New Year holidays.

Unfortunately, rubbish is not a new problem.

Last year, Singaporeans debated over the behaviour of school children throwing rubbish down the drain.

One Singaporean also shared a disappointing photo of a bus tainted with rubbish.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg