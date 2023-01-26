Motorcycle stolen from Jurong West mosque, owner asks public help to locate bike

SINGAPORE — A motorcycle owner took to social media to appeal for public assistance in keeping a lookout for a blue motorcycle stolen outside a mosque in Jurong West.

“Please help to share this post around. This motorbike was stolen outside Masjid Maarof (Jurong West),” wrote Facebook group Complaint Singapore member Siti Nasirah on Tuesday ( Jan 24). The missing motorcycle is a blue Yamaha Y125Z. Photos were attached to the post, indicating it was in good condition.

“We have tried to find this motorbike around nearby carparks but unable to find. If anyone found this motorbike around your area or on the road, please PM or contact me at 87558814,” said Ms Siti.

She noted that a police report was made, and investigations are ongoing.

A netizen wondered if the motorcycle could have been towed due to illegal parking. The owner said in a comment that they inquired with the Land Transport Authority and confirmed it wasn’t towed.

Meanwhile, another netizen pointed out that the motorcycle could be tracked as long as it’s equipped with an In-Vehicle Unit (IU).

“Yes, police advised us accordingly also,” the owner responded in a comment. /TISG

