‘Pick your battles’: Singaporeans share the marriage advice they wish they’d received as newlyweds

SINGAPORE: Entering married life is something that couples are really prepared to do. In this season, the husband and wife will truly try to compromise with the strengths and weaknesses of one another in order to build a peaceful home for their family. Given that marriage is a blessing, it can also be overwhelming at times, which prompted a Singaporean couple to seek advice online.

On Reddit, a netizen, who is newly married, is seeking advice from those people who have been married for a while. They asked: “What’s something you wish someone had told you when you were newly married?”

The netizen added that he/she would appreciate responses in terms of communication, finances, living together, household responsibilities, children, career, having a joint account, and the like.

“Would love to hear both practical tips and lessons learned the hard way!,” the post added.

With this, other residents shared their thoughts and experiences in the comments section. One admitted that it is important to pick up one’s battles in married life, because not everything is worth fighting for.

Another netizen suggested: “I read the best way is 3 accounts. His, hers, and a joint. Don’t put everything into a joint, but it’s good to have one to make paying for household stuff convenient.”

A comment also admitted that the couple should always have respect for one another and avoid saying things in anger. It added: Don’t bottle things up, pick a good time. Have a drink together and talk things out like adults. Relationships are always a work in progress.”

For some, maintaining a healthy relationship also entails putting extra effort into keeping the relationship alive.

“Disagreements are bound to happen, but make sure you talk it through,” a comment concluded.

At the end of the day, there is no formula for a perfect married life. A strong marriage is built on consistent effort, empathy and honest conversations that go a long way. Let the responses of the public be a reminder that married life is a continuous learning journey, not built on perfection, but on patience, compromise and the constant decision to choose each other every single day.