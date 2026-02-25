// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Singapore
Kid and teacher playing the piano
Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
Piano teachers rank second in best jobs in Singapore 2026: Indeed

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Traditional roles in tech and finance may have dominated Indeed’s best jobs list in Singapore this year, but the addition of piano teachers in second place surprised even Callam Picking, Indeed’s Senior APAC economist, who described it as “one of the more surprising entries in the top 10.”

He added that this is a good example of what the index is capturing. He noted that piano teachers made the list not because it is a fast-growing occupation, but because demand in Singapore remains “steady” and performs well across several job quality factors, including compensation, consistent postings and flexible working arrangements.

According to Indeed’s report, the index offers a snapshot of which jobs are best positioned to sustain demand, stability and mobility as employers grow more cautious about adding headcount.

Other roles in the top five include Financial Advisor (1), Sales Manager (3), Project Manager (4) and IT Analyst (5), which the report described as roles with broad, transferable skills that can adapt as business needs change, as well as specialised roles with steady, resilient demand and limited supply.

See also  Ex-Foreign Minister George Yeo’s post on Tucker Carlson’s debunked Russian claims about biolabs in Ukraine draws strong reactions

Indeed’s 2026 Best Jobs in Singapore

Rank Job Role
1 Financial Advisor
2 Piano Teacher
3 Sales Manager
4 Project Manager
5 IT Analyst
6 Business Development Manager
7 Human Resources Manager
8 Occupational Therapist
9 Finance Manager
10 Network Engineer

Meanwhile, roles lower on the list, such as Finance Manager (9) and Network Engineer (10), are said to be well-established career paths but are more narrowly defined, which could leave them more exposed as hiring turns more selective.

The report advises jobseekers to focus on resilient roles, either those with transferable skills that can evolve over time or specialised skills with steady demand. /TISG

Read also: Long-term unemployment may no longer be a ‘personal shortcoming’

Singapore Politics

