Photos go viral: Sanitary pad with “park properly” message stuck on car

Still in the news: It happened near Kuala Lumpur in March this year

Photo: FB screengrab/Nastasshea Rozario

Singapore — Two photos of a sanitary napkin stuck on the windscreen of a car not parked properly in a building near Kuala Lumpur in March this year have gone viral online here. Written on the pad was the message, “Park properly”.

On Saturday (Nov 28), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded photos of the unusual “parking ticket” on a white Mini Cooper. They had the caption: “Now we know there is another good use for adhesive … It is meant for a bloody f**l.”

Here is one photo.

Photo: FB screengrab / Nastasshea Rozario

On closer look, there was a message on the sanitary pad.

Photo: FB screengrab / Nastasshea Rozario

Five hours after they were posted on on Saturday, the photos had more than 2,000 likes and 770 shares. The online community also took the time to comment on the incident, many saying that the vehicle owner “deserved it”.

Facebook user Ang Ry wittingly added: “Should have written: Park properly. Period!”

Another Facebook user, Hung Tran, shared a similar incident. “Meanwhile in Vietnam,” said the netizen and attached the following photo:

Photo: FB screengrab / Hung Tran

The person in Malaysia who took the photos and posted them on Facebook in March this year had identified herself during the subsequent comments. She said it happened in the underground car park at The Pinnacle Sunway near Kuala Lumpur.

Ms Nastasshea Rozario had said: “The Mini was illegally parked in front of a parking bay by the wall. Probably there was another car that was properly parked in that bay earlier, and this Mini blocked the other car from exiting.”

Furthermore, the owner of the sanitary pad identified herself and was surprised that her gesture had gone viral. Ms Rozario, who was contacted by the woman and who she calls a heroine, had said: “Some of the media picked up this story, whether for the reason of laughter or to inspire others to be creative. Who knows, but I’m sure everybody’s very amused by this incident.” /TISG

